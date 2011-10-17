Oct 16 U.S. broker-dealer MF Global Holdings Ltd was told by the industry regulator to boost its net capital in August following concerns about its exposure to European debt, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the situation.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) directed MF Global in August to "increase its required net capital" at the company's main U.S. unit under Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules, the Journal said.

"Once it was clear that Finra was going to require a different capital treatment, we reallocated capital to the broker-dealer entity without delay," an MF Global spokeswoman told the Journal.

The move underscores regulators' growing concerns about the exposure of financial firms to sovereign debt seen as vulnerable to possible restructuring or default, according to the newspaper.

MF Global could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)