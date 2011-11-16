* Trustee asks court for permission to release $520 mln
* Trustee says transfers could be made within days
* Transfers still need court approval
(Adds details, background)
Nov 16 The trustee overseeing the
bankruptcy of MF Global filed on Tuesday for
permission to release 60 percent of the near $900 million in
client cash that has been frozen at the commodity brokerage for
more than two weeks.
In a measure that will provide some relief to traders who
have clamored to get access to their funds, James Giddens sought
permission to return about $520 million to some 15,000 commodity
customers even as the search continues for client money that
regulators say MF Global may have misappropriated in its final
days.
The motion, which must still be approved by the court, came
after intensifying pressure from commodity traders and the
leading exchanges, who said that punishing customers who had
liquidated their trading positions ahead of MF Global's Oct. 31
bankruptcy set a worrying precedent.
Open trading positions were transferred to other brokers a
week ago, along with about 60 percent of their collateral, but
clients with cash only were unable to move their money out.
The distributions, applicable to those who held only cash in
their accounts as of Oct. 31, could be made within days, Giddens
said.
Giddens had said last week that any transfer of funds would
need to wait until customers had filed claims against their
frozen cash-only accounts, a process he was seeking to expedite.
But some customers had filed a suit seeking to release their
funds, and on Friday the CME Group made an unprecedented offer
to put up $300 million of its own funds as a guarantee to try
speed up the process.
The collapse of MF Global, once the eighth-largest futures
commission merchant by funds and one of the most active on U.S.
commodity exchanges, has rocked confidence in the broker
industry and the marketplace, both because of the possible
violation of supposedly sacrosanct client accounts and because
of what traders say has been a painfully slow effort to return
frozen funds to clients.
Those without access to their capital have been largely
unable to put up the collateral required to open new trades,
losing time and opportunity in a volatile market.
The extent of the shortfall in segregated customer funds is
still not known, the trustee said in the filing. MF Global
collapsed in late October after former Chief Executive Jon
Corzine's highly leveraged $6 billion bet on European sovereign
debt triggered a crisis of confidence in the broker, triggering
margin calls and a run on its funds.
But as the investigation continues more cash may be
released.
"The Trustee expects to be able to make one or more
additional interim distributions as part of the expedited claims
process, with the goal of ensuring equal treatment of all of
MFGI's customers in advance of the final determination of the
pro rata share to which they are each entitled," according to
the filing.
The filing said that some 21,000 customers had a total of
$869 million in cash-only accounts at the time of MF Global's
failure. Another $1.5 billion in collateral had already been
moved to new brokers when approximately 3 million open trading
positions were transferred.
Unsettled by the prospect that their excess funds could be
unsafe, or that they could be frozen for weeks in the event of
another failure, traders across the world are demanding more
assurances from their brokers.
"We need to know where the money is. Show us the bloody
money. It's not their money, it's not even our money. It's our
clients' money -- some of whom worked all their life for it,"
Jean-Marc Bonnefous, a managing partner with hedge fund
Tellurian Capital Management in London, told Reuters earlier on
Tuesday.
Even if the trustee is able to return more of the frozen
funds to clients, most will likely have to endure a lengthy
bankruptcy process before recouping much of the estimated $600
million that has gone missing, legal experts say.
While the CME has pledged to use its $50 million CME Trust
to help offset losses to exchange participants, a federal
insurance fund for broker customers doesn't extend to commodity
markets.
