Nov 3 U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
(SEC) has launched a probe into whether MF Global Holdings
made misleading statements about the $6.3 billion
bets that sank the company, the Wall Street Journal said, citing
people familiar with the matter.
MF Global, the futures brokerage which collapsed on Monday
after risky trades on European debt, faces a shortfall of $633
million in customer funds, according to an estimate from CME
Group Inc .
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that
regulators are still not sure where the money is, and why they
can't find it.
MF Global maintains that any shortfall is the result of
money stuck at banks that handled its trades or unintentional
bookkeeping problems, the Journal said, citing people familiar
with the matter.
The securities firm's trades are usually cleared on the same
day. But as MF Global's situation became more dire, the banks
held on to the funds, one of the people told the WSJ.
MF Global and the SEC could not immediately be reached for
comment by Reuters outside regular U.S. business hours.
