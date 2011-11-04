Nov 3 MF Global Holdings Ltd may have
disguised its debt levels to investors by temporarily slashing
the debt it was carrying before publicly reporting its finances
each quarter, according to an analysis by the Wall Street
Journal.
The activity is referred to in the financial industry as
"window dressing."
"Over the last two years, MF Global's ending balance on
short-term borrowings were 6 percent less than the quarterly
average," MF Global spokeswoman Diana DeSocio told Reuters.
A company spokeswoman separately told the Journal that the
firm did not lower its reported borrowings deliberately. In MF
Global's view the firm's quarter-end numbers conveyed an
accurate picture to investors of its level of risk and leverage,
she told the newspaper.
U.S. futures brokerage MF Global filed for bankruptcy
protection on Monday following bad bets on euro zone debt.
