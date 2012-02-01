Feb 1 U.S. investigating authorities have
traced more than 90 percent of the customer money which
disappeared from MF Global around the time of its
bankruptcy, the New York Times reported, citing people briefed
on the investigation.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the regulator
leading the investigation, traced nearly all the money to banks,
MF Global's trading partners and the firm's securities
customers. The Commission, however, is unsure whether the money
can be retrieved, the paper said.
"We understand the frustration of customers, but the CFTC
must take the necessary time -- however long it takes -- to get
to the bottom of what happened at MF Global and take appropriate
actions," the regulator said in a statement to the paper.
In December, Reuters reported U.S. regulators were "far
enough along the trail" that they know where the money went, but
must sort out which transactions were legitimate before more
money can be released to customers.
MF Global filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 31 after investors
and customers became rattled over its $6.3 billion bet on
European sovereign debt.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Dan
Lalor)