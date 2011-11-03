(Adds further detail from statement)

By Douwe Miedema

LONDON Nov 3 KPMG, administrators to MF Global UK , said there had been frantic trading activity in the hours and days ahead of its appointment to the failed brokerage's UK arm.

The accountancy firm also said there had been a number of other "significant disruptions", such as the forced liquidation of the company's positions by other market participants, exchanges and clients.

"Since their appointment, the administrators have dealt with a number of significant disruptions," KPMG said.

"These have included ... significant levels of trading activity in the days/hours immediately prior to the appointment of the administrators," it said in a statement.

KPMG also said it was working closely with company staff to transfer client positions, and that it had already closed out substantial positions.

"Since our appointment we have received thousands of e-mails, telephone calls and letters from clients and related parties with highly complex requests," Richard Fleming, UK head of restructuring, said in the release.

Other obstacles were the effect of the Chapter 11 insolvency of the companies' ultimate parent and bankruptcy filings of other parts of the group, and the fact that markets were so choppy because of the European debt crisis.

KPMG had not made any redundancies among the company's staff, and were working with them "to effect the orderly return of client assets". (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Steve Slater)