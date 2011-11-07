LONDON Nov 7 Administrators to failed brokerage MF Global's UK unit said on Monday they were reconciling cash positions of the firm before paying out money to anyone with a claim on the firm.

"KPMG is currently working to reconcile the cash positions of the firm prior to making any distributions. Further announcements will be made to customers regarding the process for registering claims against the firm as soon as possible," KPMG said in an emailed statement.

The administrators said 954,000 client positions were still open by the close of Friday.

It had unwound the company's entire foreign exchange portfolio, with a notional value of $60 billion. In total it had closed more than 650,000 MF Global UK positions since it was placed in administration last week. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema)