Oct 27 MF Global Holdings Ltd's MF.N corporate bonds rallied on Thursday on hopes that the futures broker would be able to sell one of its main units.

The company, headed by former Goldman head Jon Corzine, has reportedly tapped Evercore to advise it on strategic options, and Bloomberg reported that it is looking to sell its futures brokerage subsidiary. [ID:nWEN0072]

MF Global's shares fell as much as 16 percent on Thursday, and have dropped more than 50 percent this week after Moody's cut the company's debt to a step above junk, and the company posted a quarterly loss. [ID:nL3E7LP1ZA]

MF Global's recent difficulties began after it decided to transform itself into an investment bank that did more than just placing trades for clients on futures exchanges. As part of that effort, it bought more than $6 billion of European debt, a position whose value plunged over the summer when the continent's long-simmering sovereign debt crisis flared up.

On Thursday morning, the euro zone leaders struck a deal to contain the debt crisis, helping to ease the concerns about MF Global's European sovereign debt holdings. [ID:nL5E7LR1WL]

MF Global's bonds maturing in 2016 with a 6.25 percent coupon rose to 70 cents on the dollar from 67 cents late Wednesday. On Wednesday, they traded as low as 45 cents on the dollar.

The rally is also attributable to reports that MF Global may sell all or part of itself. The Bloomberg report said MF would not sell the holding company, only its futures broker subsidiary.

A company spokeswoman was not immediately available.

Since taking the reins early last year, former Goldman Sachs executive Corzine has been reshaping MF Global into an investment bank, taking steps such as ramping up trading risk.

On an internal company call on Wednesday, Corzine discredited the analysis of the firm performed by investment banks, said a person who was on the call.

"He said things are fine, pretty much," the source said.

MF Global continues to be a member in good standing, according to representatives of CME Group Inc (CME.O), IntercontinentalExchange Inc (ICE.N) and options clearinghouse OCC.

To remain a member in good standing, a clearing firm must show it has the financial resources -- whether from external lines of credit, its own capital, or some other means -- to step in and backstop if one of its customers defaults.

MF Global shares were down 7.1 percent at $1.58 on Thursday afternoon, off an earlier low at $1.42. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer, John Balassi, Frank Tang and Dan Wilchins in New York and Ann Saphir, Gavin Maguire and Meredith Davis in Chicago, editing by Matthew Lewis)