* Broker run by Corzine under pressure after Europe bets

* MF called several large banks to gauge interest-sources

* Goldman, State Street, Macquarie interested -WSJ

* Shares hit all-time low of 99 cents Friday morning

* Bonds plunge to 38 cents on the dollar, from 70 Thursday (Recasts with pressure to sell, adds details on shopping for deal)

By Jonathan Spicer and Paritosh Bansal

Oct 28 Pressure mounted on MF Global Holdings Ltd MF.N to sell major assets or the entire company after a week in which its shares fell by two-thirds and its credit ratings were cut to junk.

Shares of the company run by former Goldman executive Jon Corzine hit another all-time low on Friday.

The brokerage is paying the price for investments made on bonds of countries in the euro zone, and it is emerging as one of the hardest-hit U.S. firms in the fallout from Europe's sovereign debt crisis.

MF Global has shed 65 percent of its market capitalization this week alone.

MF Global has called several large banks to ask about their interest in buying all or part of it, individuals familiar with the matter said. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), State Street Corp (STT.N) and Macquarie are among those interested, The Wall Street Journal reported.

MF Global has declined to comment on its troubles. Goldman and Macquarie also declined to comment, while State Street was not immediately available.

In the last few days, the brokerage, which under Corzine increasingly used its own capital to trade, posted a quarterly loss and two ratings agencies cut its debt rating to junk. [ID:nN1E79Q2DV] [ID:nN1E79Q1L3]

MF Global is now scrambling to reassure sometimes skittish clients about its stability. But it told at least one fund that a number of clients are withdrawing money.

MF Global stock dropped as much as 31 percent in early trading to 99 cents, its lowest ever, but later rebounded to $1.29. It was the second most actively traded stock on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company's bonds were trading in the mid-40s, which implies a high likelihood of default, after touching a morning low of 38 cents on the dollar. That was down from Thursday when the bonds, maturing in 2016 with a 6.25 percent coupon, were at 70.

MF Global had offered the notes at par in August.

The company tapped Evercore to advise it on strategic options including a possible sale, said a source familiar with the situation. A second source, who was briefed on the matter, said the company did not enter the talks with "specific targets and objectives."

"We believe MF could generate proceeds from sale of its customer asset portfolio or Futures Commission Merchant which frees up capital," Keefe Bruyette & Woods analyst Niamh Alexander wrote to clients. "However, we cannot quantify the cost of wind down or exiting broker positions that could offset those proceeds and wipe out equity," she wrote. (Factbox on history of MF Global's crises: [ID:nN1E79Q140])

CORZINE AND EUROPE'S FALLOUT

Corzine, who became CEO in March last year after a term as New Jersey's governor, has been trying to transform MF Global from a brokerage that mainly places customers' trades on exchanges into an investment bank that bets with its own capital.

But its bets on bonds from euro zone countries, including those issued by Italy, Spain, Portugal and Ireland, have gone bad, prompting regulators to press it to boost capital and ratings agencies to issue their warnings.

The loss of its investment grade rating, meanwhile, could hasten the exodus of customers away from MF Global.

"Given the uncertainty around timing of the agencies' next move, management needs to move quickly in order to avoid client defections and either work on strategic options or work with the agencies to get back to stable status," Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Carrier wrote to clients.

MF Global's bank loans were lower Friday amid rumors the company drew down its revolving credit lines, separate sources said. The extended revolver due 2014 is quoted 60-65 on Friday after a large piece of the paper is said to have changed hands on Thursday at 70, the sources said.

Some customers are diverting money from the New York-based brokerage, according to hedge funds, rivals and analysts, though the extent of the outflows remained unclear. (Graphic of MF Global's market share among futures commission merchants: link.reuters.com/syz64s )

European Union leaders struck a deal this week to relieve the continent's sovereign debt crisis -- potentially good news for MF Global -- but many details of the EU deal still need ironing out. [ID:nL5E7LR1WL]

In Asia, the Singapore Exchange (SGXL.SI) said MF Global's unit in the city state is meeting its financial obligations as a clearing member. That echoes assurances Thursday by U.S. clearers CME Group Inc (CME.O), IntercontinentalExchange Inc (ICE.N) and options clearinghouse OCC. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer, John Balassi, Philip Scipio, Paritosh Bansal, Jeanine Prezioso and Herb Lash in New York, and Charmian Kok in Singapore; Editing by Matthew Lewis, Phil Berlowitz, Gary Hill)