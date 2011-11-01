* Jon Corzine's brokerage files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
* Regulators expressed "grave concerns" about viability
* CFTC has still not been given data, records -source
* Possible deficiencies in customer accounts -SEC, CFTC
* Deal talks with Interactive Brokers broke down -source
* Market impact from collapse would likely be contained
(Adds SEC-CFTC statement)
By Jonathan Spicer and Nick Brown
NEW YORK, Oct 31 Jon Corzine's bid to revive
his Wall Street career crashed and burned on Monday when his
futures brokerage MF Global Holdings Ltd MF.N filed for
bankruptcy protection following bad bets on euro zone debt.
Corzine, 64, who once ran Goldman Sachs (GS.N) before
becoming a U.S. senator and then governor of New Jersey, had
been trying to turn the more than 200-year-old MF Global into a
mini Goldman by taking on more risky trades.
But once regulators forced it to fully disclose the bets on
debt issued by countries including Italy, Portugal and Spain,
it rapidly unraveled with no buyers willing to step in.
MF Global's meltdown in less than a week made it the
biggest U.S. casualty of Europe's debt crisis, and the
seventh-largest bankruptcy by assets in U.S. history.
The company's shares plunged last week as its credit
ratings were cut to junk. The Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing came
after talks to sell a variety of assets to Interactive Brokers
Group Inc (IBKR.O) broke down earlier on Monday, a person
familiar with the matter said.
There were also signs that some of its customer accounts
that are supposed to be segregated and protected from the rest
of the business had suffered what regulators described as
"possible deficiencies."
"Early this morning, MF Global informed the regulators that
the transaction had not been agreed to and reported possible
deficiencies in customer futures segregated accounts held at
the firm," the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission said in a joint
statement.
A bankruptcy proceeding led by the Securities Investor
Protection Corporation would be the "most prudent course of
action to protect customer accounts and assets," they said.
The New York Times reported later on Monday that federal
regulators had discovered that hundreds of millions of dollars
in customer money had gone missing from MF Global.
[ID:nN1E79U1ZN]
Less than $700 million was missing by late Monday, down
from nearly $1 billion earlier, the paper reported on its
website.
Regulators are looking into whether the brokerage used some
of the money to support its own trades, the Times reported,
citing unnamed sources.
MF Global was not immediately available to comment on the
Times' report.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Breaking Views column on MF Global failure [ID:nN1E79U0NZ]
TAKE A LOOK on MF Global bankruptcy [ID:nN1E79U0V8]
Reuters Insider: link.reuters.com/tur54s
link.reuters.com/zur54s
Graphics:
MF's declining accounts: link.reuters.com/syz64s
Top broker market share: link.reuters.com/vuf74s
Insight: Corzine's risk taking: [ID:nN1E79U0U8]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
Regulators had expressed "grave concerns" about the
viability of MF Global, which filed for bankruptcy only after
"no viable alternative was available in the limited time
leading up to the regulators' deadline," the company's chief
operating officer, Bradley Abelow, said in a court filing.
One of the regulators that pressed MF Global, the CFTC, was
unhappy with the brokerage's failure to give it the required
data and records.
"(T)o date we don't have the information that we should
have," said a source close to the CFTC. [ID:nN1E79U1RF]
In the end, regulators and markets reacted swiftly to MF
Global's troubles, which may have been exacerbated by Corzine's
affinity for risk-taking over the course of a career that took
him to the top echelons of Wall Street and then into politics.
"They went for what would be a very profitable trade with
European sovereign debt that obviously has blown up in their
face, and brought the company down," said Dave Westhouse, vice
president of Chicago retail broker PTI Securities and Futures.
RIPPLE EFFECTS
The bankruptcy is reminiscent of the collapse of Lehman
Brothers in 2008 at the height of the financial crisis. But
market participants said the impact from this collapse, far
smaller, would likely be contained.
Still, MF Global's 2,870 employees, as well as trading
counterparties, were left scrambling and confused on Monday, as
MF Global halted its shares but did not file for bankruptcy
until well after U.S. markets had opened.
Trading activity in gold, crude oil and grain futures
slowed to a crawl as the bankruptcy forced a chaotic scramble
to untangle trading positions. [ID:nN1E79U1BT]
"Ultimately it will have lost all confidence of its
investor base," Michael Epstein, a restructuring adviser with
CRG Partners, said of MF Global. "I'm not sure what
restructuring it actually does. In some respects, it's a baby
Lehman, in effect."
There was also uncertainty over Wall Street's exposure.
JPMorgan Chase & Co's (JPM.N) exposure for a $1.2 billion
syndicated loan to MF Global is less than $100 million, a
source at the bank said. Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) is listed
in the court filing as a trustee for bondholders with $1
billion of claims. The banks declined to comment.
The impact on the markets should be smaller and nothing
like when Lehman failed and hedge funds had money locked up
with the firm for months, said Jeff Carter, an independent
futures trader in Chicago.
At the Chicago Board of Trade, three traders wearing MF
Global jackets were seen leaving prior to the opening of pit
trading, and floor sources told Reuters they had been turned
away after their security access cards were denied.
Back outside the Manhattan office, one MF Global employee
said all he knew about the bankruptcy was what has been on TV.
The company's HR department, meanwhile, was busy making calls
withdrawing job offers it made in the past few weeks, according
to a person familiar with the situation.
"A sale here is potentially the best outcome for employees
because the company will continue to operate as opposed to
slowly winding down," said Dan McElhinney, the managing
director of corporate restructuring for Epiq Systems.
"I think there will be a lot of effort to tee up the sale
pretty quickly here."
The New York Federal Reserve terminated MF Global as one of
its primary dealers. CME Group Inc (CME.O),
IntercontinentalExchange Inc (ICE.N), Singapore Exchange Ltd
(SGXL.SI) and Singapore's central bank, among others, halted
the broker's operations in some form except for liquidations.
European clearinghouse LCH.Clearnet declared MF Global in
default.