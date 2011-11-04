* SEC conducting broad review into MF Global-Schapiro
* Investors still skittish about exposure of other firms
* CFTC: MF Global an example of freedom to fail
* CFTC: No taxpayer money at risk in MF collapse
* Corzine hires leading white-collar defense lawyer-source
(Adds Reuters could not reach MF Global spokeswoman for comment,
in paragraph 6)
By Sarah Lynch and Christopher Doering
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 U.S. regulators are launching
a broad review into the business practices of failed futures
brokerage MF Global Holdings Ltd as their hunt
continues for over $600 million in missing customer money.
Round-the-clock shifts for examiners have become the norm as
they sort through the collapse of the firm headed by former New
Jersey Governor Jon Corzine. MF Global filed for bankruptcy on
Monday after risky bets on European debt scared away clients and
investors.
"We will look at every aspect of how the firm conducted
business," Mary Schapiro, chairman of the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, told Reuters regarding the agency's review.
She declined to discuss any potential action that the SEC's
enforcement division may take.
Corzine had hired leading white-collar defense lawyer Andrew
Levander of Dechert LLP to represent him in cases that might
stem from the bankruptcy filing, a legal source briefed on the
matter said.
Levander has represented outside directors of Lehman
Brothers Holdings Inc and former Merrill Lynch CEO John Thain,
among others. Corzine's lawyer in the bankruptcy case is
Schuyler Carroll of Perkins Coie LLP. Carroll declined to
comment.
A spokeswoman for MF Global and Corzine could not
immediately be reached for comment.
Investor fears over European sovereign debt risks facing
other investment houses hit shares of Jefferies Group Inc
hard early on Thursday until it issued a statement
saying it had no meaningful net exposure.
In other developments, the president of a congressionally
chartered investor protection group said there were some
problems finding firms to take over some former MF Global
customer accounts because of questions about missing money.
Both SEC's Schapiro and Gary Gensler, chairman of the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission, painted a picture on
Thursday of close teamwork between regulators to get to the
bottom of why the firm collapsed and track down the funds.
Gensler said CFTC staff has been on-site at the firm since
last Thursday, and took part in calls in the middle of the night
with other regulators about the fate of the firm.
"The first time that we actually knew there was a shortfall
for me was when I got woken up 2:30 a.m. Monday," Gensler told
reporters after testifying to the Senate's Permanent
Subcommittee on Investigations on Thursday.
So far, the long hours have failed to turn up much in terms
of money -- and that may not be an accident. CME Group ,
the biggest U.S. futures exchange operator, has said that MF
Global appeared to have made "transfers of customer segregated
funds in a manner that may have been designed to avoid
detection."
"The most troubling aspect about the MF Global situation is
the shortfall of customer money at the firm," Gensler said,
adding that customer money may be tied up for a while as the
bankruptcy court and trustee do a full accounting.
The CFTC, which oversees the futures markets, is the
regulator working to track down the hundreds of millions of
dollars missing from customer's futures accounts, which make up
the lion's share of the shortfall at the bankrupt brokerage.
For now, regulators have many questions still to be
answered.
"It's extremely troubling the kinds of risks that were
taken," Schapiro told Reuters. "We don't know yet what holes
exist, whether they can or will be filled, and until we know
that, we can't really do the post-mortem."
CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS
Brokerages like MF Global are required to keep their
customers' money segregated from the firms' own cash. Questions
about whether this took place at MF Global have attracted the
Federal Bureau of Investigation in addition to regulators.
Neither MF Global nor Chief Executive Jon Corzine, who once
ran Goldman Sachs , have been accused of any wrongdoing.
"Segregation of customer funds is the core foundation of
customer protection in the commodity futures and swaps markets,"
said Gensler on Capitol Hill. "Segregation must be maintained at
all times. That means at every moment of every day."
As customers of MF Global clamor to gain access to their
frozen trading accounts, bankruptcy liquidators are having
difficulty finding rival brokers willing to accept a
court-approved transfer of these accounts, a top liquidator told
Reuters on Thursday.
"The most elemental question is finding a home for these
accounts, but given the fact questions (remain about the cash
shortfall), it's proving to be a challenge," said Stephen
Harbeck, president of Securities Investor Protection Corp, a
group that recovers assets from failed brokerage firms.
In the 2008 bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers it took
liquidators seven to ten days to begin reuniting retail
customers with their accounts, Harbeck said.
Gensler made clear U.S. taxpayer money was not at risk in
the MF Global meltdown. "This was an example, actually, of a
financial institution having the freedom to fail," he said.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch, Christopher Doering, Philip
Shishkin in Washington DC, Writing by Edward Tobin; Editing by
Tim Dobbyn and Muralikumar Anantharaman)