* Corzine hires prominent white-collar defense lawyer
* Conflicting reports about missing customer funds
* JPMorgan says doesn't know if it holding missing money
* Corzine says decision difficult but voluntary
(Adds JPMorgan and other comment, additional details)
By Jonathan Stempel and Christopher Doering
Nov 4 Jon Corzine, one of Wall Street's
best-known stars, stepped down as MF Global Holdings Ltd's
MFGLQ.PK chairman and chief executive after his bets on
European debt drove the futures brokerage into bankruptcy.
The departure was announced hours before conflicting
reports surfaced about the whereabouts of $633 million of
missing customer money, whose disappearance derailed MF
Global's effort this week to quickly sell a variety of assets.
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) late Friday said it had no
information about whether balances in MF Global accounts at the
bank contained any of the missing customer funds. It also
declined to disclose the balances of those funds.
"What we can confirm is that the accounts and their
balances have been and continue to be wholly transparent to MF
Global and the recently appointed... trustee." JPMorgan said in
a statement.
Earlier in the day, Bloomberg News said customer funds had
been found in a JPMorgan custodial account holding $658.8
million, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.
Corzine, a former chief of Goldman Sachs & Co (GS.N),
characterized his abrupt departure from a company he once joked
as "too small to care about" as "difficult" but voluntary.
It was effective on Friday, four days after MF Global
sought bankruptcy protection, a company spokeswoman said.
Corzine, 64, joined MF Global in March 2010 as his ticket
back to Wall Street, after stints as a U.S. senator from New
Jersey and one-term governor of that state. He had run Goldman
from 1994 to early 1999.
But when MF Global's $6.3 billion bet on sovereign debt
from Belgium, Ireland, Italy, Portugal and Spain went public,
counterparties and investors headed for the exits.
The New York-based company's decline accelerated last week
as it revealed more details about this exposure, posted a
larger-than-expected quarterly loss, and was downgraded by
major credit rating agencies to "junk" status.
Many investors were also spooked by MF Global's roughly
30-to-1 leverage ratio, based on more than $40 billion of
assets and just $1.4 billion of equity. Corzine himself has
said having that much leverage was unacceptably high.
The bankruptcy is the seventh-largest in U.S. history,
according to BankruptcyData.com and Reuters data.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
INSIGHT-The two faces of Jon Corzine [ID:nN1E7A20E9]
EXCLUSIVE-MF Global Asia gets 30-40 bids [ID:nL4E7M40B4]
MF rivals scramble to vet new clients [ID:nN1E7A30X8]
BREAKINGVIEWS-Regulators as slow learners [ID:nN1E7A00PD]
Did Corzine risk taking cripple MF Global? [ID:nN1E79U0U8]
TAKE-A-LOOK-MF Global files for bankruptcy [ID:nN1E79U0V8]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
THE MIGHTY HAVE FALLEN
"My how the mighty are fallen," said Jim Rogers, a
prominent commodities investor. "It is inconceivable to me he
would do this after Refco," he added, referring to a brokerage
that failed in a 2005 accounting scandal.
MF Global's problems this week triggered steep declines in
stocks of other financial companies, such as Morgan Stanley
(MS.N) and investment bank Jefferies Group Inc JEF.N.
Jefferies, seeking to soothe investors, said on Friday it
had a net short position in sovereign risk of Greece, Ireland,
Italy, Portugal and Spain. [ID:nN1E7A3097]. Its shares closed
up 0.5 percent on Friday, but lost 18 percent for the week.
"The idea that you might be holding European debt is very
frightening" to markets," said Franklin Edwards, a Columbia
Business School professor specializing in futures markets,
regulation and governance. "There is so much uncertainty."
It is unclear how Corzine's resignation might affect the
various ongoing investigations. Neither MF Global nor Corzine
has been charged with wrongdoing.
Corzine said he intended to "continue to assist the company
and its board in their efforts to respond to regulatory
inquiries and issues related to the disposition of the firm's
assets." [ID:nN1E7A3075]
James Giddens, the trustee overseeing the liquidation of
the company's MF Global Inc unit, is working with CME Group Inc
(CME.O) and other commodities brokers to move about 50,000
accounts to new clearing firms.
Giddens said his team is "securing" MF Global offices in
Chicago and New York, plans to work through the weekend to
transfer large accounts, and will try through next week to
transfer individual accounts. Corzine's departure will not
affect that process, a spokesman for Giddens said.
CME, meanwhile, said 5,300 accounts, about one-third of the
total held there, and $410 million of CME Clearing-held
collateral bad been transferred on Thursday. [ID:nN1E7A30X8]
'GREAT SADNESS'
In his statement, Corzine said his departure is best for MF
Global and its stakeholders.
"I feel great sadness for what has transpired at MF Global
and the impact it has had on the firm's clients, employees and
many others," he said.
MF Global said Corzine is not seeking severance. He had
been entitled to $12.1 million in severance, prorated bonus and
other benefits if he were let go without cause, a July 7
regulatory filing shows. The severance portion was $9 million.
Corzine has hired prominent white-collar defense lawyer
Andrew Levander of the law firm Dechert to represent him in
cases that might stem from the bankruptcy filing, a legal
source briefed on the matter said on Thursday.
Chief executives often step down as their companies face
federal probes or bankruptcy. Leaving might also give him
greater flexibility in dealing with authorities.
"If you're no longer with the company, it gives you freedom
to respond from the perspective of solely protecting your own
interest," said Barry Pollack, a partner at law firm Miller &
Chevalier specializing in white-collar defense.
Chief Operating Officer Bradley Abelow and lead director
Edward Goldberg will stay in their positions, MF Global said.
STALLING REFORMS
Brokerages are required to keep customer money segregated
from their own cash. Questions about the integrity of MF Global
client accounts have also attracted the attention of the
Federal Bureau of Investigation.
"To the extent there were diversions of funds in segregated
accounts, or funds that were lost, it would certainly violate
regulatory rules and perhaps even rise to the level of
securities fraud," said Edwards, the business school professor.
"We just don't know the facts."
It is unclear why regulators such as the Securities and
Exchange Commission, Commodity Futures Trading Commission and
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority did not do more to rein
in MF Global's risk-taking, coming so soon after the 2008
financial crisis.
Last year's Dodd-Frank financial reforms have yet to take
full effect, and would likely have done little to avert MF
Global's collapse. [ID:nN1E7A22BN] But Corzine played a key
role in stalling reforms designed to stop firms from using
customer funds for proprietary trades. [ID:nN1E7A3008]
"Many firms, including MF Global and Senator Corzine
specifically, have asked us to hold back on tightening up our
regulations," CFTC Commissioner Bart Chilton said in the text
of a speech for delivery on Friday. [ID:nN1E7A3008]
Corzine's original decision to join MF Global surprised
many on Wall Street.
He has referred to himself as a "recidivist banker," and
said he was willing to join a small Wall Street company because
financial regulatory reform would force big banks to shrink.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan, Suzanne Barlyn, Nick Brown,
Matthew Goldstein, David Henry, Herb Lash, Jed Horowitz,
Jennifer Merritt, Marcy Nicholson, Jeanine Prezioso, Jonathan
Stempel and Dan Wilchins in New York; Alexandra Alper and
Christopher Doering and Sarah N. Lynch in Washington, D.C.; and
K.T. Arasu, Karl Plume and Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing
by Edward Tobin and Tim Dobbyn)