By Matthew Goldstein and Jonathan Stempel
Nov 14 Fallout from MF Global Holdings Ltd's
MFGLQ.PK bankruptcy intensified as a U.S. regulator
subpoenaed a bank that held some of its customers' money, while
some of the 1,066 workers fired from the futures brokerage last
week filed three lawsuits over their sudden dismissals.
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission within the
last week issued a subpoena to Bank of Montreal's (BMO.TO)
Harris Bank unit, seeking information about customer accounts
at MF Global, two people familiar with the situation said.
Prior to MF Global's Oct. 31 bankruptcy, Harris had been
the main custodian for customer money deposited with the
futures brokerage and kept in segregated accounts.
A spokesman for Chicago-based Harris declined to comment.
The CFTC also declined to comment. The people familiar were not
authorized to discuss the subpoena publicly.
The subpoena signals that U.S. regulators are stepping up
their investigation into the $600 million still missing from MF
Global's accounts.
MF Global filed for bankruptcy after its bets on European
sovereign debt unnerved investors, credit agencies, customers
and counterparties, causing liquidity to disappear.
Chief Executive Jon Corzine, one of Wall Street's best
known executives, resigned on Nov. 4. Prior to taking over MF
Global, Corzine had been a governor and U.S. senator for New
Jersey, and had also run Goldman Sachs & Co (GS.N).
The Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange
Commission are also looking at whether the missing money might
have been mixed improperly with company funds. [ID:nN1E7AD15U]
A federal grand jury probe has been launched, while the FBI
has also shown preliminary interest.
James Giddens, the court-appointed trustee liquidating the
MF Global Inc broker-dealer unit, is also trying to locate the
missing $600 million.
LAWSUITS
The worker lawsuits were filed in the wake of Giddens'
decision on Friday to fire all of the broker-dealer unit's
1,066 workers, effective immediately. [ID:nN1E7AD1C0]
Each seeks class-action status, claiming that workers did
not receive 60 days notice of their terminations, as required
under federal and New York state labor law.
The lawsuits seek to ensure payment of unpaid wages,
bonuses, commissions and other benefits as MF Global works
through bankruptcy. They were filed with the U.S. bankruptcy
court in Manhattan, and made public on Monday.
Jack Raisner, a lawyer who filed one of the lawsuits, said
the lawsuits are intended to ensure the workers are protected
and have a voice in the bankruptcy process. "Everyone wants to
be where the assets are," he said.
Kent Jarrell, a spokesman for Giddens, said the trustee
"acted appropriately" in connection with the job losses.
Separately, Giddens on Friday issued a subpoena to examine
employees of the parent company, without publicly naming them.
He also asked for court permission to reject eight MF
Global leases and subleases. Among the affected properties are
MF Global's 62,000-square-foot Midtown Manhattan headquarters,
as well as offices in Boston, Dallas and San Francisco.
Meanwhile former MF Global customers known as the Commodity
Customer Coalition in a court filing objected to a lien that
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) got when MF Global won the right to
use $8 million of cash collateral held by the bank. The
customers said it might jeopardize their rights as creditors.
