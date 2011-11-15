* CFTC subpoenas Bank of Montreal's Harris Bank --sources
* Workers say were illegally fired without warning
* Trustee subpoenas former MF Global employees
* MF Global, once run by Jon Corzine, filed bankruptcy
By Matthew Goldstein and Jonathan Stempel
Nov 14 Fallout from MF Global Holdings Ltd's
MFGLQ.PK bankruptcy intensified as a U.S. regulator subpoenaed a
bank that held some of its customers' money, while some of the
1,066 workers fired from the futures brokerage last week filed
three lawsuits over their sudden dismissals.
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission within the last
week issued a subpoena to Bank of Montreal's (BMO.TO) Harris Bank
unit, seeking information about customer accounts at MF Global,
two people familiar with the situation said.
Prior to MF Global's Oct. 31 bankruptcy, Harris had been the
main custodian for customer money deposited with the futures
brokerage and kept in segregated accounts.
A spokesman for Chicago-based Harris declined to comment. The
CFTC also declined to comment. The people familiar were not
authorized to discuss the subpoena publicly.
The subpoena signals that U.S. regulators are stepping up
their investigation into the $600 million still missing from MF
Global's accounts.
MF Global filed for bankruptcy after its bets on European
sovereign debt unnerved investors, credit agencies, customers and
counterparties, causing liquidity to disappear.
Chief Executive Jon Corzine, one of Wall Street's best known
executives, resigned on Nov. 4. Prior to taking over MF Global,
Corzine had been a governor and U.S. senator for New Jersey, and
had also run Goldman Sachs & Co (GS.N).
The Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange
Commission are also looking at whether the missing money might
have been mixed improperly with company funds. [ID:nN1E7AD15U]
A federal grand jury probe has been launched, while the FBI
has also shown preliminary interest.
James Giddens, the court-appointed trustee liquidating the MF
Global Inc broker-dealer unit, is also trying to locate the
missing $600 million. Earlier this month, Giddens transferred
accounts of about 17,000 MF Global commodities customers to other
brokers to save them from liquidation, along with roughly $1.5
billion in collateral associated with those accounts.
Customers who liquidated their accounts prior to MF Global's
bankruptcy remain unable to access their cash. One group of
customers has filed a lawsuit seeking the release of frozen
accounts, while IntercontinentalExchange Inc (ICE.N) last week
penned a letter to bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn asking him to
release them.
A small number of unliquidated accounts were unable to be
transferred, the trustee said in a statement Monday evening. The
accounts, totaling about $25 million, will be liquidated, Kent
Jarrell, a spokesman for Giddens, told Reuters.
Jarrell did not comment on why the transfers were
unsuccessful.
LAWSUITS
Worker lawsuits were filed in the wake of Giddens' decision on
Friday to fire all of the broker-dealer unit's 1,066 workers,
effective immediately. [ID:nN1E7AD1C0]
Each seeks class-action status, claiming that workers did not
receive 60 days notice of their terminations, as required under
federal and New York state labor law.
The lawsuits seek to ensure payment of unpaid wages, bonuses,
commissions and other benefits as MF Global works through
bankruptcy. They were filed with the U.S. bankruptcy court in
Manhattan, and made public on Monday.
Jack Raisner, a lawyer who filed one of the lawsuits, said the
lawsuits are intended to ensure the workers are protected and have
a voice in the bankruptcy process. "Everyone wants to be where the
assets are," he said.
Jarrell said the trustee "acted appropriately" in connection
with the job losses.
Separately, Giddens on Friday issued a subpoena to examine
employees of the parent company, without publicly naming them.
He also asked for court permission to reject eight MF Global
leases and subleases. Among the affected properties are MF
Global's 62,000-square-foot Midtown Manhattan headquarters, as
well as offices in Boston, Dallas and San Francisco.
Meanwhile former MF Global customers known as the Commodity
Customer Coalition in a court filing objected to a lien that
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) got when MF Global won the right to
use $8 million of cash collateral held by the bank. The customers
said it might jeopardize their rights as creditors.
The worker lawsuits are Thielmann et al v. MF Global Finance
USA Inc et al, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New
York. No. 11-ap-02880; Sivova v. MF Global Holdings Ltd et al in
the same court, No. 11-ap-02881; and Abruzzo et al v. MF Global
Holdings Ltd et al in the same court, No. 11-ap-02882. The main
bankruptcy case is In re: MF Global Holdings Ltd et al in the same
court, No. 11-15059.
