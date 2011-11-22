* Corzine asked to testify before Congress on Dec. 15
* Judge OKs naming bankruptcy trustee for entire company
* $1.2 billion shortfall identified
By Nick Brown, Christopher Doering and Jonathan Stempel
Nov 22 Jon Corzine, who has been publicly
silent since resigning as MF Global Holdings Ltd's MFGLQ.PK
chief executive on Nov. 4, was asked to appear before Congress
next month to explain how his futures brokerage collapsed into
bankruptcy so fast.
The request was made as U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn
at a hearing in Manhattan approved the appointment of a
bankruptcy trustee to oversee what remains of MF Global,
wresting control from the remnants of its management team.
Bradley Abelow, MF Global's chief operating officer, was
also asked to testify on Dec. 15 before the House Financial
Services Subcommittee for Oversight and Investigations, along
with Corzine and several top U.S. regulators. [ID:nN1E7AL1T6]
Both developments came one day after James Giddens, a
trustee liquidating MF Global's broker-dealer unit, startled
customers by revealing a possible $1.2 billion shortfall of
commodity customer funds, twice what regulators had estimated.
"It is a preliminary number," James Kobak, a lawyer for
Giddens, told Glenn at the hearing. "The apparent shortfall
could go up. We hope it could go down as well. But that was the
best information at the time."
Lawyers for Corzine and Abelow were not immediately
available for comment.
Late on Tuesday, a spokesman for Giddens said the trustee
expects soon to recover $1.3 billion of customer assets from
Bank of Montreal's (BMO.TO) Harris Bank unit.
That sum would be pooled with $3.7 billion of other assets
under Giddens' control, for eventual distribution to customers,
the spokesman Kent Jarrell said. The recovery of the $1.3
billion would not affect the current estimate of the size of
the shortfall, Jarrell said.
Giddens was expected this week to begin distributing $520
million to customers who had only cash in their MF Global
accounts. That distribution would mean nearly all of MF
Global's roughly 38,000 customer account holders would have
received at least some of their money and collateral back.
MF Global filed for Chapter 11 protection on Oct. 31 after
the New York-based company revealed it had made a $6.3 billion
bet on European sovereign debt.
The revelation worried investors, credit rating agencies
and trading partners, and resulted in a liquidity crunch.
TRUSTEE TO PROVIDE OVERSIGHT
MF Global and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), one of the
company's main lenders, had asked Glenn to authorize the
appointment of a trustee for the parent company. No one has yet
been named to the role.
In approving the request, Glenn also authorized JPMorgan to
pledge $26 million of collateral, up from $8 million, to keep
MF Global operating in bankruptcy.
A trustee is often named to serve the bankruptcy estate's
best interest, or when company executives are suspected of
wrongdoing. Corzine, a former New Jersey governor and chief of
Goldman Sachs & Co (GS.N), has not been accused of wrongdoing.
Others invited to testify before House panel were Robert
Cook, director of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's
division of trading and markets; Gary Gensler, who heads the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission; and William Dudley,
president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
Gensler and SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro are also expected to
appear at a Dec. 1 hearing before the Senate Agriculture
Committee.
Regulators are trying to determine what happened to the
missing money, and whether MF Global may have mixed customer
funds with its own, a major violation of industry rules.
Federal prosecutors are also looking into the matter.
CUSTOMERS OBJECT
At Tuesday's hearing, Glenn approved the adoption of a
parallel claims process for securities customers and
commodities customers of MF Global Inc.
He declined to approve the creation of an official
committee of commodities customers, saying he lacked authority
under bankruptcy law, but urged Giddens to keep those customers
in the loop.
"If there's 38,000 separate voices, they're going to drown
each other out," Glenn said.
The judge also advised Giddens to make it a priority to
focus on small claims "from people who are really suffering."
Nonetheless, some customers complained to Glenn about the
process, fearing it will take too long to get all, or even
most, of their money back.
"It's going to be a very slow and winding process," said
John Roe, a spokesman for the Commodity Customer Coalition,
which represents more than 7,000 former MF Global customers.
"Ultimately it will come down to what actually happened to the
money."
JPMorgan is also expected to soon announce it will pay 25
million pounds (US$39.1 million) for MF Global's 4.7 percent
stake in the London Metal Exchange, making it that exchange's
largest shareholder, two people familiar with the matter said.
An announcement could come this week. JPMorgan already has
a 6.2 percent stake in the exchange. A sale could leave more
money for MF Global creditors. [ID:nL5E7MM3LD]
(1 British pound = US$1.563)
(Reporting by Nick Brown, Matthew Goldstein, Lauren Tara
LaCapra, David Sheppard and Jonathan Stempel in New York;
Christopher Doering in Washington, D.C.; and Melanie Burton and
Douwe Miedema in London; editing by Carol Bishopric)