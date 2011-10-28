NEW YORK Oct 28 MF Global Holdings Ltd MF.N
is racing to sell all or part of its business this weekend,
with its futures brokerage business seen as the most
attractive, a source familiar with the situation said on
Friday.
MF Global has reached out to major banks including Barclays
PLC (BARC.L), Citigroup Inc (C.N), Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE),
Jefferies Group Inc JEF.N, JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N),
Macquarie Group Ltd (MQG.AX), State Street Corp (STT.N) and
Wells Fargo (WFC.N), according to the source.
"If it gets done, it needs to get done by Monday," the
source said.
"Whether it gets sold in parts or pieces, they are in good
shape to orchestrate this process," the source added.
Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche, Jefferies and Wells Fargo
declined to comment, while other banks could not be reached
immediately for comment.
(Reporting by Paritosh Bansal and Dan Wilchins; editing by
Carol Bishopric)