Feb 6 The trustee liquidating MF Global Holdings Ltd's broker-dealer unit said the shortfall in commodity customer accounts began five days before the company's bankruptcy and grew in the days leading up to the Chapter 11 filing.

James Giddens, the trustee for MF Global Inc, said in a statement that his investigation has revealed that MF Global personnel might not have known of the shortfall at the time.

He said he has traced a majority of cash transactions, totaling more than $105 billion, made in the last week prior to MF Global's bankruptcy on Oct. 31, 2011. Giddens said he is working with third parties to seek more complete information about transfers to "select" parties prior to that bankruptcy.

Giddens also said it is unknown when he will be able to make more distributions to former customers. (Reporting By Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)