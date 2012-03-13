BOCA RATON, Fla., March 13 The head of the U.S. Futures Industry Association said on Tuesday it was difficult to tell whether the sector had been permanently damaged by the failure of broker MF Global, which shook traders' confidence in the markets.

Speaking at the group's annual conference in Florida, association president Walt Lukken said he hoped the collapse had not inflicted irreversible damage.

"It's hard to tell when you're in the heat of battle," he said.

The association, which represents banks and brokers in exchange-traded futures markets, and other groups are crafting proposals to improve transparency and boost confidence among investors following MF Global's failure.

The broker, run by former Goldman Sachs CEO Jon Corzine, filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 31 after making bad bets on European sovereign debt. Some $1.6 billion in MF Global customer money is still missing.

Lukken, a former acting chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission who took over the futures association earlier this year, said one of his primary goals was to rebuild trust in the industry.

The futures industry had for decades touted the safety of customer money held at brokers, so much so that many traders and hedge funds kept much of their capital at the broker even though it was not needed for trading.

"We're going to keep at trying to solve the problem," Lukken said.

Stricter rules -- including holding CEOs accountable for safekeeping of segregated funds -- and stricter punishments, including potential criminal sanctions, are among proposals under discussion.

Lukken said it was important that regulators and members of Congress understand the "cost and burden" of different proposals for brokers and futures commission merchants.

A former head of the association, John Damgard, said he thought the industry could bounce back, labeling MF Global's bankruptcy "a black eye, not a permanent problem". (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Dale Hudson)