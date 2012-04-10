* Judge OKs release of up to $30 mln insurance funds
* Policies cover liability from acts of directors, employees
* Customers claimed right to insurance funds
* Jon Corzine ran MF Global before its October bankruptcy
By Jonathan Stempel
April 10 Former MF Global Holdings Ltd
Chief Executive Jon Corzine and other company
officials won court permission to tap as much as $30 million of
insurance money to defend lawsuits over the futures brokerage's
collapse.
Tuesday's decision by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn in
Manhattan is a defeat for former MF Global customers, who said
the funds should be set aside for them, and not go to people
they hold responsible for the company's bankruptcy.
About $1.6 billion of customer money remains missing, the
trustee for the MF Global Inc brokerage has estimated.
"Without underestimating that hardships that many of (MF
Global's) commodity customers have faced, the individual
insureds would suffer significant hardships if the policies were
disabled," Glenn wrote in a 32-page decision.
"A 'soft cap' of $30 million for defense costs of the
individual insureds is appropriate at this time," he added.
The decision lifts a so-called automatic stay from enforcing
a variety of claims against a bankrupt estate.
Lawyers for James Giddens, who is the MF Global Inc trustee,
and Louis Freeh, the trustee for the New York-based parent
company, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Andrew Entwistle and John Witmeyer, who respectively
represent two customer groups, also did not immediately respond
to requests for comment.
Glenn said his decision does not address whether the
insurance proceeds actually belong to former customers. He also
said commodity customers of the brokerage unit are legally
entitled to object to the insurers' payment of defense costs.
About $375 million of insurance proceeds are available, and
officers have submitted more than $8 million of claims, Freeh's
lawyer Lorenzo Marinuzzi said at an April 2 hearing.
Insurance funds come from policies issued by MFG Assurance
Co, which is MF Global's insurance unit, and policies issued by
U.S. Specialty Insurance Co.
MF Global filed for Chapter 11 amid a liquidity crunch
prompted by investor, client and credit-rating agency worries
over its $6.3 billion bet on European sovereign debt.
Current and former MF Global executives and directors face
more than 20 lawsuits over the collapse and the whereabouts of
the missing money.
Corzine, who had previously served as a governor and senator
from New Jersey, testified before the U.S. Congress in December
that he did not know where the missing money is.
The cases are In re: MF Global Holdings Ltd et al, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-15059;
and In re: MF Global Inc in the same court, No. 11-02790.
(Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in New York, editing by M.D.
Golan)