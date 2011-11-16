* MF Global customers get offers on frozen accounts

* Offers made by RBS and New York-based company

* Court set to hear case on frozen cash accounts

By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO, Nov 16 The bankruptcy of MF Global Holdings Ltd. has spawned a new market for companies looking to buy the claims of farmers and investors whose cash has been frozen at the commodities brokerage for more than two weeks.

Former MF Global clients said Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) and New York investment firm Longacre Fund Management have contacted them, offering to immediately pay at least half the value of what they have frozen in the account of the bankrupt broker. Neither of the two firms would comment.

The payments would be in exchange for the rights to full payouts if and when they eventually come through.

"You think at first it's a telemarketer," said Tony Rohrs, a farmer in Ohio who received a call on Wednesday from Longacre offering to buy his claim.

The companies are the latest seeking to profit from the bankruptcy. Bankruptcy and white-collar defense lawyers have already lined up to represent people affected by the collapse.

Longacre offered Rohrs 55 percent of the value of his account but seemed willing to deal, he said. He declined to say how much of his money was frozen at MF Global.

Rohrs, who plants corn, soybeans and wheat, had a hedge account with MF Global that was used to protect his positions in the cash grain markets. His account has since been transferred to broker R.J. O'Brien.

Longacre would not comment. Its website says the firm aims to "provide investors with a distinct approach to distressed investing" and describes how its debt-sourcing team works to "determine appropriate pricing for claims."

Sean McGillivray, vice president of Great Pacific Trading Company in Oregon whose customers have about $5.5 million stuck at MF Global, said he was approached by the Royal Bank of Scotland and another company.

McGillivray said he did not go beyond the initial inquiry stage with the two companies, but added that former MF Global customers were being offered about 60 to 80 percent of what they held in the frozen accounts.

RBS declined to comment.

McGillivray said Great Pacific would not begin to consider claim offers until after a bankruptcy hearing on MF Global on Thursday.

A judge is slated to hear a request by James Giddens, the trustee supervising the liquidation of the MF Global broker-dealer unit, to release $520 million to between 15,000 and 21,000 commodities customers who held only cash in their accounts.

"I don't think our customers are going to be jumping at the opportunity to take a 20 percent haircut," McGillivray said.

Rohrs and McGillivray were encouraged companies were making offers for their claims, seeing them as a sign that bankruptcy professionals expect MF Global clients to be fully refunded.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by David Gregorio)