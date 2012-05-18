Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
May 18 The trustee for MF Global Holdings Inc's brokerage unit said he has received $168 million in cash from JPMorgan Chase & Co, which had been the commodities and futures brokerage firm's main bank prior to its October bankruptcy.
James Giddens, the trustee for the MF Global Inc unit, said the money represents proceeds of excess collateral that the largest U.S. bank held when the unit began to liquidate.
He said the payment will help his efforts to return money to former MF Global customers, and that he remains in talks with JPMorgan on other claims.
An estimated $1.6 billion of customer funds has disappeared from MF Global, which had been run by Jon Corzine, a former New Jersey governor and senator. (Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in New York)
BOSTON/SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 3 Shares sold in a $3 billion initial public offering by the parent of Snapchat will lack voting power, testing the commitment of big asset managers in their recent fight for investor rights.
