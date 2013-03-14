* Resolves potential hurdle to effecting MF Global payout
plan
* Increases JPMorgan's projected recoveries to up to 76 pct
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, March 13 A bankruptcy judge on
Wednesday approved a settlement that will increase JPMorgan
Chase & Co's potential recoveries from the liquidation
of MF Global Holdings to as much as 76 cents for
every dollar in claims.
The deal resolves a complaint from JPMorgan over the value
of an intercompany settlement among MF Global affiliates. That
complaint had posed a potentially significant obstacle to
getting creditor support and court approval for MF Global's
payout plan.
In an order entered in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan,
Judge Martin Glenn approved a supplement to the payback plan
that raises the maximum projected recovery for JPMorgan for its
$1.2 billion loan. Its recovery had maxed out at about 73
percent in an earlier version of the plan.
The settlement also provides for a slight increase in the
size of JPMorgan's claim.
Creditors must vote on the plan later this month. It must
then go before Judge Glenn for a final approval hearing,
scheduled for April 5.
The supplement decreases the projected maximum payout for
unsecured creditors of MF Global's finance unit to 34.4 cents on
the dollar, down from 39 cents in the earlier plan.
There was little change for unsecured creditors of MF's
parent entity, with a maximum projected recovery of roughly 34
percent of claims.
Commodity trader customers of MF Global's broker-dealer unit
are expected to recover all of their money.
The judge's approval follows an agreement reached between
the parties last week.
MF Global, run by former New Jersey Governor Jon Corzine, is
liquidating after filing for bankruptcy in 2011. Regulators
determined that the firm misappropriated money in customer
trading accounts to cover liquidity gaps as the firm teetered on
the brink. Corzine has denied any wrongdoing.
The company's creditor payout plan was proposed earlier this
year by a group of its hedge fund creditors, led by Silver Point
Capital, Knighthead Capital and Cyrus Capital Partners. Louis
Freeh, the trustee liquidating MF Global's estate, cooperated
with the hedge funds on later drafts of the plan.
JPMorgan, agent on the $1.2 billion revolving credit
facility, filed claims against MF Global's parent and finance
entities. Of the maximum 76 cent payout, up to 34.4 cents on the
dollar would be paid by the parent, while the finance company
would pay as much as 41.5 percent of its claim.
The case is In re MF Global Holdings Ltd, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-15059.