By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK, July 3
NEW YORK, July 3 Customers of MF Global's
failed broker-dealer unit and the trustee overseeing its
liquidation won court approval on Wednesday for a $546 million
settlement with JPMorgan Chase & Co.
The settlement, announced in March, resolved claims levied
by James Giddens, the trustee winding down MF's broker-dealer
unit MF Global Inc, and by the broker's former customers, who
are pursuing a federal class action over MF Global's collapse in
2011.
At a rare joint hearing in Manhattan, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge
Martin Glenn, who is overseeing the liquidation, and U.S.
District Judge Victor Marrero, who presides over the class
action, approved the JPMorgan accord.