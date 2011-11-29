* MF Global sells three more memberships at KCBT
* Brokerage has unloaded six memberships since collapse
* Memberships purchased for around $500,000
CHICAGO, Nov 29 Bankrupt broker MF Global
MFGLQ.PK on Tuesday unloaded three more memberships at the
Kansas City Board of Trade, the exchange said.
The brokerage sold two memberships for $480,000 each and
one for $500,000, according to the exchange. It sold three
memberships last week for around $500,000, which has been
roughly the going rate for KCBT memberships this fall.
The buyer of two memberships is Jump Trading, a
Chicago-based trading firm, according to the KCBT. It bought
one membership for $500,000 on Tuesday and the other for
$499,000 a week earlier.
The KCBT is the country's second-largest wheat exchange. It
trades futures and options for hard red winter wheat, which is
grown in the U.S. Plains and used to make bread.
MF Global assets are being liquidated by a trustee after
the broker filed for bankruptcy on Oct 31. The company run by
former New Jersey governor Jon Corzine made bad bets on
European sovereign debt.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by Andrea Evans)