LONDON Nov 1 Creditors of the European arm of collapsed broker MF Global saw their prospects of being repaid given a lift on Thursday, when the unit's administrator issued a new estimate on what it might recover from the business.

KPMG said it expected to recover between $3 billion and $3.2 billion from the European arm of MF Global, a U.S.-based futures broker which collapsed last year after making bad bets on European sovereign debt.

That compared with its previous estimate of $2.8 billion to $3.2 billion.

KPMG also said it expected creditors to seek between $3 billion and $3.6 billion, versus an earlier estimate of $3 billion to $3.9 billion.

The tighter ranges reflect the work KPMG is doing behind the scenes to recover funds and cash on behalf of creditors while separately processing their claims.

"The narrowing of the range of outcomes is as a result of progress made in realising estate assets and also agreeing liabilities with claimants," said Richard Heis, joint special administrator of MF Global UK and restructuring partner at KPMG.

KPMG reiterated that a full pay out for creditors of MF Global UK was "possible" but refused to pledge more than the 26 cents in the $1 it has already promised due to legal uncertainties.

Heis said one key issue to resolve was the extent to which a recent ruling by the Supreme Court on collapsed U.S. bank Lehman Brothers would have implications for MF Global UK.

The British court ruled in February that cash earmarked as belonging to clients when Lehman Brothers International collapsed in 2008 should be shared among all clients, including those whose cash the bank had mixed with its own.

KPMG is also disputing a claim made against it by the trustee of MF Global USA.

"Both issues are being progressed and it is our ambition to make a substantial distribution to clients and creditors in 2013," said Heis.