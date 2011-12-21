* U.S. trustee faces wait on U.K. funds
* Giddens wants $700 mln for U.S. clients
By Luke Jeffs
LONDON, Dec 21 The U.S. trustee for
bankrupt MF Global Holdings faces a wait to learn how
much of the $700 million held by the failed broker's British
subsidiary he can claw back on behalf of U.S. clients.
Trustee James Giddens told MF Global's U.S. customers on
Tuesday he planned to recover $70 million in cash and $630
million in bonds from MF Global UK.
A source close to the process said on Wednesday it was too
soon to talk numbers.
"It is simply too early in the process to talk seriously
about how much will be claimed back and it is largely dependent
on how much is in segregated client funds and how much is from
the general estate pot," the source said.
MF Global, like other brokers, separated large client
accounts from each other and its own trading book, making these
segregated accounts relatively easy to administer for trustees.
But smaller accounts did not enjoy this level of
transparency and any claims by clients holding those accounts
will be against the general cash pool to be shared out among all
creditors.
MF Global UK administrator KPMG declined to comment on the
U.S. claims.
The U.S. and British trustees are working behind the scenes
to claw back MF Global client assets frozen when the trading
firm collapsed on Oct.31 and plan to start reimbursing clients
as soon as possible.
KPMG said on Friday "all but a tiny handful" of the failed
futures broker's British client positions had been closed or
transferred and about 600 million pounds ($929 million) of
client monies had been recovered.
The administrator plans a special meeting for clients and
creditors on Jan. 9 next year.
Investigators in the U.S. are searching for as much as $1.2
billion in missing customer money, which regulators believe may
have been diverted out of client funds by MF Global for its own
needs as it neared collapse.
Jill Sommers, who is heading the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission's review of MF Global, said a week ago: "We certainly
don't want to lead anyone to believe we don't know what
happened. We do know, and we see where all the transactions
went."
