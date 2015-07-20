NEW YORK, July 20 MF Global Holdings Ltd commodities customers may pursue their lawsuit seeking hundreds of millions of dollars from former chief executive Jon Corzine and other officials over the brokerage's bankruptcy as a class action, a federal judge said on Monday.

U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan said it was desirable to let the roughly 25,200 customers sue as a group rather than require a "plethora" of individual lawsuits, a process he said would be "wholly inefficient and wasteful."

The lawsuit seeks at least $820 million, comprising at least $350 million of prejudgment interest, and $470 million to repay advances from MF Global brokerage trustee James Giddens, which he could not recover in the bankruptcy proceedings, according to Merrill Davidoff, a lawyer for the customers.

MF Global filed for Chapter 11 protection on Oct. 31, 2011, in a collapse that left $1.6 billion missing from customer accounts. The customers recouped that sum in exchange for assigning some of their claims to Giddens.

"We were expecting a favorable decision," Davidoff, a partner at Berger & Montague, said in an interview. "They all had their money raided and stolen and dipped into illegally, and still have important claims that need to be pursued."

Corzine is also a former New Jersey governor and senator, and co-chairman at Goldman Sachs.

His lawyer Jonathan Streeter, a partner at the Dechert law firm, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. MF Global is now defunct.

Former MF Global investors have separately reached $204.4 million of settlements with the company's former banks, auditor and officials.

These include a $64.5 million accord with Corzine and other executives and directors, which would be covered by insurance.

Marrero designated the law firms Berger & Montague and Entwistle & Cappucci as co-lead counsel of the commodities customer class action.

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission is separately suing Corzine over MF Global's collapse. MF Global settled related CFTC claims for $100 million.

The case is DeAngelis v Corzine, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-07866. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)