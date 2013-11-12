NEW YORK Nov 12 A federal judge on Tuesday
rejected former MF Global Holdings Ltd Chief Executive Jon
Corzine's bid to dismiss investor litigation seeking to hold
him, former colleagues and several banks responsible for the
futures brokerage's collapse.
U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan rejected the
defendants' contention that there was no plausible claim that
the company's demise, culminating in its Oct. 31, 2011
bankruptcy, resulted from any securities law violations.
"In evaluating the application of the law that defendants
argue would allow the outcome they seek at this stage of the
litigation, the court's assessment may be simply stated: It
cannot be," Marrero said in a 105-page decision.
Plaintiffs led by the Virginia Retirement System and the
province of Alberta, Canada, accused MF Global of inflating its
ability to manage risk, obscuring risks from European sovereign
debt, and improperly accounting for deferred tax assets.
The defendants included Corzine, two former MF Global chief
financial officers, several independent directors and many
banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs
Group Inc.