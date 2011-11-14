* Legal bills related to bankruptcy could near $120 mln
By Leigh Jones
NEW YORK, Nov 14 Just days after the collapse
of MF Global MFGLQ.PK, a healthcare plaintiffs' lawyer
registered the domain mfglobal-lawsuit.com -- a sign of the
legal business the brokerage's failure is expected to
generate.
Timothy Butler of Darien, Connecticut, said he is hoping
for a slew of new clients in the wake of the Oct. 31 bankruptcy
of the futures brokerage that was run by former New Jersey
Governor Jon Corzine, and he has good reason to be optimistic.
"There's going to be a tremendous amount of litigation
spawned by this case," said Butler, a partner at Tibbetts,
Keating & Butler, which has offices in New York and
Connecticut. Since registering the domain name, he said, "my
email box is full and my phone is ringing off the hook."
The financial firm's bankruptcy is the eighth largest in
U.S. history, and is already starting to generate serious work
for lawyers. With $600 million still missing from customer
accounts, it is not just bankruptcy lawyers who are mobilizing,
but white-collar defense and securities class-action too.
Among the earliest entrants are several heavy hitters,
including Dewey & LeBoeuf partner Martin Bienenstock, who on
Wednesday won the contest involving at least three other top
firms vying to represent the unsecured creditors committee.
GOLDEN EGG
The bankruptcy assignment "will be the biggest golden egg"
in the litigation, said John Pottow, a professor at University
of Michigan Law School and former attorney at Weil, Gotshal &
Manges. Law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, which
represented the brokerage Refco [RFXCQF.UL] during its 2005
bankruptcy, billed about $42 million in two years on that case,
Pottow said.
MF Global Holdings quickly chose Skadden partner Ken Ziman
as its counsel in bankruptcy, meaning he should get a hefty
chunk of Chapter 11 fees, though Pottow noted that the
bankruptcy court must approve any fees paid by the MF Global
estate to its attorneys and to the creditors committee.
Ziman did not respond immediately to a request for
comment.
Bienenstock, at Dewey & LeBoeuf, will also take in plenty
as the attorney for the unsecured creditors committee. For
comparison, Milbank Tweed Hadley & McCloy, which served as
counsel for the unsecured creditors committee in the Lehman
Brothers bankruptcy, billed $2.5 million last July alone in
that case.
But individual creditors -- including those on, and not on,
the creditors committee -- will likely hire their own
attorneys, as will the secured creditors. And if the trustee
for MF Global seeks to claw back money previously paid to
creditors, as is also likely, even more lawyers will climb on
board.
When it is all over, legal bills related to the bankruptcy
action alone could approach $120 million, according to a fee
calculator developed by two law professors at the University of
California Los Angeles School of Law. The LoPucki-Doherty
Professional Fees Calculator estimates legal fees in bankruptcy
cases based on the debtor's total assets, liabilities,
location of court, date of filing and other factors -- but does
not account for a rapid liquidation, for example, if MF Global
is unable to obtain debtor-in-possession financing, also known
as a DIP loan.
Experts have said the company may not get a DIP loan, a
scenario which would increase the likelihood of a quick fire
sale of the company's assets rather than a prolonged
liquidation.
MISSING $600 MILLION
In a letter sent Thursday to commodities clients of the
firm, the trustee, James Giddens of Hughes Hubbard & Reed, said
that the Department of Justice, the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission were
investigating "complex cash movements" at MF, after government
regulators discovered in the wake of the bankruptcy that
roughly $600 million in MF Global customer accounts was
missing.
The longer an investigation drags out, said Jeffrey
Reisner, a bankruptcy partner at Irell & Manella who is not
involved in the case, the more likely that criminal charges
against MF Global and its directors and officers will follow. A
"criminal dimension" stemming from the bankruptcy could double
the fees involved, Pottow said.
MF executives have begun hiring their own lawyers as a
federal grand jury in New York recently started issuing
subpoenas seeking information and records, people familiar with
the inquiries told Reuters on Thursday.
Bradley Abelow, MF Global's president and chief operating
officer, is being represented by New York lawyer Gary Naftalis,
according to two people familiar with the situation. Naftalis
is currently representing former Goldman Sachs Group board
member Rajat Gupta in a major insider-trading investigation.
Abelow, who did not return a phone call seeking comment,
joined MF Global a little over year ago, after being wooed by
Corzine, who resigned from his position as the company's
chairman on Nov. 4. Corzine has also retained his own a
high-powered defense attorney, Andrew Levander, a partner with
Dechert LLP. Naftalis did not immediately return a request for
comment. A spokesman for Levander declined to comment.
MF Global itself has hired Marc Kasowitz, a partner with
Kasowitz, Benson, Torres & Friedman, to represent the
brokerage's interest in regulatory and criminal investigations,
a person familiar with the matter confirmed. Representatives
for MF Global did not immediately return requests for comment.
'LONG AND PAINFUL'
In addition to the bankruptcy and regulatory actions, the
anticipated class actions and shareholder-derivative suits
could end up lasting for years and netting potentially millions
of dollars in fees, say legal experts.
"The securities class-action firms must be salivating,"
said Pottow, of the University of Michigan.
Already, plaintiffs seeking class-action status have filed
suits against the company and its executives alleging that they
deliberately misled shareholders about the brokerage's leverage
and risk-management controls. For the most part, plaintiffs'
attorneys will take those cases on contingency.
The company, as well as its directors and officers, may
well hire yet more litigators to defend those cases, who would
probably be paid by the hour. Top defense attorneys at New York
firms have been known to charge more than $1,200 per hour. And
the directors and officers insurers will want their own
lawyers, too.
"This could be long and painful," Pottow said.
(Additional reporting by Nick Brown, Matthew Goldstein and
Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)