BRIEF-Azarga Uranium provides update on permitting process
* Azarga uranium - got notice that oglala sioux tribe filed petition for review of decision made by commission of u.s. Nuclear regulatory commission
May 3 MF Global's UK affiliate on Thursday filed litigation in a British court over a $700 million dispute with MF Global's U.S. broker-dealer, the broker-dealer's trustee said in a statement.
Trustee James Giddens has argued that roughly $700 million at the UK affiliate's estate belongs to the broker-dealer's customers who traded on foreign exchanges. The UK affiliate has said the money belongs to its own customers.
Giddens said last month that the sides were at an impasse and would require court intervention.
Giddens has estimated that customers are missing a total of about $1.6 billion that disappeared from their accounts as MF Global sank. (Reporting By Nick Brown; Editing by Gary Hill)
* Azarga uranium - got notice that oglala sioux tribe filed petition for review of decision made by commission of u.s. Nuclear regulatory commission
* Altius Minerals Corp - Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through certain of its subsidiaries will make an up to $100 million investment in Altius
* Seritage growth properties - co entered into a $200 million senior unsecured delayed draw term loan facility-sec filing