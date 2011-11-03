* Active arbitrage with Shanghai

* Bank of China forming trading company in UK-traders

* Little appetite likely for MFG's LME floor seat

By Susan Thomas and Melanie Burton

LONDON, Nov 3 Collapsed futures broker MF Global's metals operations are being dismantled but its traders are likely to be snapped up by new entrants -- such as Chinese banks -- eager to secure a foothold in London's metals market, industry sources said.

But administrators may struggle to sell MF Global's floor seat on the London Metal Exchange (LME) especially now that volume is shifting to electronic trade, they said.

Instead, the UK arm of MF Global Holdings Ltd , which filed for bankrupcy on Monday and is a mid-size metals broker on the LME, is likely to be broken up as there is little appetite or available funds to take on an entire team, sources said.

Alex Heath, global head of LME sales and trading at rival INTL FCStone, told Reuters that the most likely suitors may come from the world's biggest metals consumer, China.

"I would have thought the most logical buy-in for an operation of this size would have been one of the big Chinese banks rather than those in Europe or U.S. who will likely focus on more of a cherry picking approach to individual units and staff," he said.

"They are reportedly coming to the market and building virtually from scratch. They need the infrastrucuture and expertise, and this would be an opportunity in one fell swoop; they have the money, and the risk appetite, unlike many others in this sector right now."

Analyst Robin Bahr at Credit Agricole agreed that Chinese banks were the most likely candidates. "There is a very active arbitrage business with Shanghai, so it certainly makes a lot of sense to do that."

The Bank of China , one of China's big four state-owned banks, is forming a commodity trading company in Britain that will seek "Category 2" membership of the LME, several traders said, although approval is not expected until 2012.

"I doubt someone would take them as a team, especially as they're floor guys mainly," said one trader.

"(There) will be some who find their way, but the likes of Bank of China can be picky and patient," he added.

RING TRADING

Industry sources agreed, that potential buyers would see little advantage in taking over the MFG's floor seat at the LME, the world's biggest metals market and one of the last bastions of open outcry trading.

MFG was one of 12 firms with "Category 1" status allowed to trade in the "ring" of the exchange. Category 2 membership allows all types of LME business except ring trading.

"The direction in which the exchange is increasingly moving now in line with other exchanges worldwide, electronically and for self clearing, is clearly the way things will go eventually," Heath said.

"The genie is out of the bottle now on that front and it is difficult to see things reversing."

INTL FCStone is a "Category 2" clearing member.

An official of a Category 1 member, who declined to be named, said there was little incentive any more for a company to spend the extra funds on maintaining a presence in the ring.

"My view is that it is unlikely that a new Cat 1 will appear. There is a high cost involved in running a floor team, and the LME gives no real advantage financially when comparing to Cat 2s. Most of the volume is screen based."

Last month the LME announced that floor trading had surged to a new record on Oct. 14, when 76,146 lots were traded. This is a fraction, however, of total volume.

The exchange recorded record total volumes in September of 573,500 lots per day.

Another Category 2 LME member said: "No one will buy the operations. I have already been offered some of their team. They would like to move as a team but it's a pretty hard market for someone to take that on."

MF Global is also is the fourth largest shareholder in the London Metal Exchange, which has had at least 10 suitors interested in a potential takeover.

MF Global holds 600,000 shares, a 4.7 percent stake, which are currently worth 2.95 million pounds, based on the last trade in the shares , but they could be worth much more in a takeover situation.

Estimates of the takeover value of the LME have varied widely between about 350 million pounds to 1 billion pounds, valuing the MF Global stake at between 16.3 million pounds and 46.5 million pounds.

LME spokesman Chris Evans said administrator KMPG would have to determine how to handle the shares if no deal was agreed for the trading operations. "If nobody buys the company or the assets it then becomes a decision the administrator will need to take, as to what to do with the shares."

(Writing by Eric Onstad)