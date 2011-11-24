LONDON Nov 24 The London Metal Exchange said on Thursday the process of transferring client contracts with MF Global UK to other LME members had been completed.

"The process of transferring client contracts that satisfied LCH.Clearnet's eligible criteria has been completed," the LME said in a statement. "LCH.Clearnet will be contacting all those who requested transfers."

(Reporting by Susan Thomas; editing by Jason Neely)