By Susan Thomas
LONDON, Nov 8 Metals clients of failed U.S.
broker dealer MF Global's British unit face delays in their
positions being transferred to new brokers after a problem with
London Metal Exchange (LME) data slowed the migration process,
industry sources said on Tuesday.
MF Global's European clients across commodities
have become increasingly frustrated at the slow transfer to new
brokers a week after the company filed for bankruptcy
protection.
Metals traders said on Monday that clearing house
LCH.Clearnet, which is handling the migration of positions, had
told them it planned to make transfers by last Friday, but this
had not happened.
A source with knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday the
process of transferring positions had partly been bogged down by
"a problem with LME data".
The source said MF Global and the LME would work together
throughout this week and coming weekend to reconcile all
outstanding positions.
"A whole batch of data was lost last Monday. That's one of
the issues that has been holding everything up. The LME is
working very hard on it, and the FOA (Futures and Options
Association) is aware of it," the source said.
The source did not say how or by whom the data had been
lost. "Most positions have been reconciled," the source added.
A second industry source said that there had been a problem
with reconciling and transferring positions.
LCH.Clearnet said it had started client position transfers
on Monday.
"We are empathetic with LME's and MF Global's hard work at
the weekend to reconcile their books, which finally enabled
LCH.Clearnet to commence transfers yesterday," the clearing
house's managing director Alberto Pravettoni said in a
statement.
An LME spokesman said he was "not aware that any loss of
data has prompted any delay". The FOA was not immediately
available for comment.
Another industry source said the process had been slower and
more complicated because MF Global UK's metals customers were
smaller and more diverse than those of the company's U.S.
operations, and because the LME does not conduct its own
clearing, unlike other exchanges.
In a note to LME clearing members on Tuesday, the LME and
LCH.Clearnet said instructions to transfer LME positions to a
new clearing member must be received by 1700 GMT on Tuesday.
It also said it had transferred "a significant number of
clients throughout last week across multiple markets".
Most U.S. customers of MF Global by Monday had regained
access to their U.S. accounts with new brokers. But the process
of untangling accounts in various assets outside the United
States has moved more slowly.
In Britain, administrators KPMG said on Monday a total of
954,000 positions were open out of the 1.6 million positions in
place when MF Global Holdings filed for bankruptcy protection on
Oct. 31.
The delay in transferring positions was partly to blame for
slow trading on the LME on Monday. Volumes were thin again on
Tuesday.
(Additional reporting by Luke Jeffs; Editing by Anthony Barker)