LONDON Nov 23 J.P. Morgan has
agreed to buy all of defunct U.S. brokerage MF Global's
shareholding in the London Metal Exchange, KPMG, the
administrators for MF Global's UK unit, said on Wednesday.
"We received a great deal of interest in the LME shares and
are pleased to be in the final stages of concluding a sale,"
Richard Heis, joint special administrator of MF Global UK, said.
He did not give a price for the sale. Reuters reported on
Tuesday that J.P. Morgan would pay 25 million pounds ($39
million).
"The sales process for various aspects of the MF Global UK
business continues apace and we are in negotiations with several
parties to this end."
He also said KPMG had prepared a timeline for the return of
client assets and funds.
($1 = 0.6391 British pounds)
