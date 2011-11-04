* Without a loan a fire sale looks likely
* MF Global currently operating on $8 mln cash
* Negotiating with lenders for bankruptcy loan - lawyer
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, Nov 4 MF Global MFGLQ.PK faces a
tough task in finding a lender to prop it up through
bankruptcy, experts say, increasing the likelihood of a quick
fire sale.
The bankrupt futures broker, run by former New Jersey
Governor Jon Corzine until his resignation on Friday, is
surviving on $8 million in cash that is designed to last until
a bankruptcy court hearing on Nov. 14.
But it will need a more stable source of funding to carry
out a comprehensive liquidation rather than a fire sale,
bankruptcy experts who spoke to Reuters said. In bankruptcy,
that funding usually comes in the form of a third-party loan,
known as a debtor-in-possession loan, or DIP.
An attorney for MF Global, Ken Ziman, told a hearing on
Tuesday that the company is trying to negotiate a DIP, that may
be easier said than done. MF Global's lack of assets make it
too risky a prospect for most lenders, experts said.
"Other than maybe trying to get a better deal with St.
Peter, what is the altruistic reason for funding a loan to MF
Global right now?" said Bill Brandt, chief executive of
turnaround consulting firm Development Specialists Inc, who is
not involved in the MF Global bankruptcy.
MF Global has not said publicly that it plans to liquidate,
but prior attempts to sell its business suggest that a
wind-down is likely. In such cases, where DIP lenders will not
have a chance to control a reorganized entity, incentives to
lend come in the form of fees and liens on assets within the
debtors' estate.
Most of MF Global's affiliates across the world in
so-called administration proceedings -- meaning their assets
are reserved for their own local creditors, said Kevin Starke,
a senior bankruptcy analyst at CRT Capital Group. That
significantly limits the pool of assets that could be used for
collateral.
"You have no idea what you would use as collateral," Starke
said. "There would have to be some actual value at the top
tiers of the organizational chart."
HIGHER VALUES BY SITTING TIGHT
Without a DIP to keep it afloat, MF Global would likely be
forced to liquidate assets quickly, which would mean less
recovery for creditors, said Lorenzo Marinuzzi, a bankruptcy
attorney at Morrison & Foerster.
A bankrupt company without adequate financing lacks time to
figure out how to maximize values, Marinuzzi said.
For example, bankrupt Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc
LEHMQ.PK, which did not need a DIP because it had plenty of
its own cash, sat on real estate assets for years as a strategy
for boosting their values. Lehman has sold its real estate
portfolio in pieces, and expects to generate about $13.2
billion in recovery for its creditors by the end of 2014,
according to court papers.
"When Lehman filed for bankruptcy, there were lots of
people looking to buy assets right away," Marinuzzi said.
"Lehman said 'Sit tight,' and by virtue of being able to look
at the process, they've gotten higher values."
If creditor recoveries prove paltry, creditors may look for
other ways to increase recovery, such as litigation, according
to Brandt.
"What you're going to see is a case where the expectation
for recovery won't stem from the selling of assets, and instead
will stem from lawsuits," he said.
In that sense, Brandt said, MF Global is less like Lehman
and more like Bernard Madoff's bankrupt investment company,
where lawsuits filed by liquidation trustee Irving Picard have
contributed the bulk of the $8.7 billion recovered for
defrauded customers.
There may be no shortage of claims for potential lawsuits
against MF, its brokerage business and its executives, given
questions about whether it improperly mixed customer funds with
its own capital.
Regulators said more than $600 million in customer money
was missing from MF's brokerage, leading to investigations by
the FBI and other authorities over possible misuse of customer
funds.
Uncertainty surrounding the actions of the company and its
executives may be another factor that drives lenders away,
Brandt said.
If MF Global does secure a DIP, it is likely to come from
JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N), its loan agent, Marinuzzi said.
JPMorgan already has a lien on MF's assets by virtue of
providing the $8 million in short-term cash out of the
brokerage's collateral.
(Reporting by Nick Brown in New York; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)