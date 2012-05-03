* Justice Department may be asked to step aside
* NY congressman cites ex-CEO Corzine's political ties
* Estimated $1.6 billion customer money still missing
(Updates with litigation filed on Thursday)
By Jonathan Stempel, Nick Brown and Aruna Viswanatha
May 3 A U.S. congressman is pressing for the
appointment of an independent counsel to take over a federal
criminal probe into the collapse of the MF Global Holdings Ltd
brokerage firm.
Michael Grimm, a first-term Republican congressman from New
York City and member of the House Financial Services Committee,
has circulated to colleagues a proposed letter that would ask
U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to step aside.
The move comes roughly six months after a bankruptcy filing
by MF Global, which had been run by former Democratic U.S.
Senator and New Jersey Governor Jon Corzine.
Customers are still waiting for the return of money that
disappeared from their accounts as the firm sank, as the trustee
for MF's broker-dealer unit, James Giddens, leads efforts to
track and recover it.
Giddens has estimated the gap at around $1.6 billion. A
dispute between Giddens and MF Global's UK unit over the rights
to about $700 million became the subject of litigation in the UK
on Thursday.
CONFLICT OF INTEREST?
In a report in February, Giddens said the shortfall in
customer funds was caused by the improper commingling of
customer money with corporate funds, but it gave no indication
as to whether the mixing was intentional.
Sources have told Reuters, meanwhile, that the Justice
Department and other investigators, including the FBI, have not
found clear evidence of criminal intent by Corzine or other MF
Global leaders.
But Grimm's letter suggests that Corzine's ties to
Washington, including with "highly placed individuals" in the
government who are "very close" to the U.S. Department of
Justice probe, warrant the appointment of an independent
counsel.
Federal law authorizes such an appointment when a Justice
Department probe "may result in a personal, financial or
political conflict of interest," the letter said. "Clearly the
case of MF Global and Mr. Corzine falls under this section."
Grimm hopes to gain broad bipartisan support for his letter
before sending it to Holder next week, a spokeswoman for the
congressman said on Thursday.
The Commodity Customer Coalition, an advocate group for
former MF Global clients, supports the effort to push the DOJ
aside as customers remain without full access to their money.
"There's 38,000 MF Global customers still missing property,"
James Koutoulas, the coalition's leader, told Reuters. "I don't
think the DOJ is going to go up against one of the president's
biggest bundlers without an independent counsel being
appointed."
Coalition members, including Stanley Haar, an adviser whose
clients had about $10 million tied up in MF Global, had met with
congressmen and their staffs in hopes of gaining support for an
independent prosecutor.
"We tried to play an information role," Haar said. "We felt
like, once congressmen and others were presented with a clear
picture of the facts, like anyone else, they'd see signs of
cronyism and favoritism."
While there is "no direct evidence" that anyone is getting
special treatment in the MF Global probe, "perception matters,"
Grimm's letter said.
Randall Samborn, a Justice Department spokesman, declined to
comment. Andrew Levander, a lawyer for Corzine, also declined to
comment.
Rep. Randy Neugebauer, a Texas Republican who chairs the
House Financial Services subcommittee investigating MF Global's
collapse, has not signed Grimm's proposed letter, a person
familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Rep. Michael Capuano, the ranking Democrat on the House
Financial Services subcommittee, has not been contacted about
signing the letter, according to his spokeswoman.
Before joining the House of Representatives, Grimm had been
an FBI agent for 11 years.
MOUNTING LITIGATION
MF Global officials including Corzine have been hit with
many lawsuits by former customers and shareholders.
Congress has also heard testimony from Corzine and other
officials, including from the company's main bank, JPMorgan
Chase & Co, about MF Global's last days before its Oct.
31, 2011, bankruptcy.
Corzine testified that he did not order anyone to withdraw
money from customer accounts, and did not know where the missing
funds were.
Giddens last month said he is considering civil lawsuits
against individuals who may have played a role in the misuse of
customer funds, but did not reveal whether Corzine would be a
target.
Litigation is expected to comprise a substantial portion of
Giddens' efforts to return money to customers. On Thursday, he
announced that a court action had commenced in Britain over a
dispute between Giddens and the company's UK arm pertaining to
about $700 million.
Giddens has said the money belongs to U.S. customers trading
on UK exchanges, and should be returned to them. The sides
reached an impasse in April after months of negotiations.
The legal issue is over whether the money was or should have
been segregated for customers under English law.
In his statement, Giddens said he will press for a speedy
court process, but acknowledged the matter will necessitate
"robust" discovery and many hearings.
In the liquidation of Lehman Brothers' LEM.MX broker-dealer,
which is also led by Giddens, similar disputes remain ongoing
after more than three years.
