* New York and Chicago vie for lead role in criminal probe
* High-profile prosecutors Bharara and Fitzgerald eye case
* Ex-MF Global chief Corzine faces congressional panels
By Grant McCool
NEW YORK, Dec 7 A turf war may be brewing
between two high-profile U.S. prosecutors over who will take
the lead in a criminal probe of collapsed futures brokerage MF
Global Holdings Ltd MFGLQ.PK.
U.S. Attorney Patrick Fitzgerald in Chicago and Preet
Bharara, his counterpart in Manhattan, are examining how
hundreds of millions of dollars went missing from the futures
brokerage, sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters.
No charges have been brought, and no one at MF Global has
been accused of wrongdoing.
Fitzgerald and Bharara are hard-charging prosecutors whose
careers briefly overlapped in the criminal division of the
Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office a decade ago.
Now their paths are crossing again. Along with regulators
and the FBI, they are trying to unravel what went wrong at MF
Global, a commodities and derivatives company that collapsed
into bankruptcy on Oct. 31 after bad bets on European bonds.
The company was run by Jon Corzine, who resigned last month
and is expected to appear on Thursday before a congressional
panel examining the bankruptcy and the hunt for missing client
funds. Corzine is a former head of Goldman Sachs, a former U.S.
senator from New Jersey and a one-term governor of the state.
MF Global had operations in New York and Chicago, giving
each federal prosecutor's office a basis for an investigation.
Fitzgerald's office has sent subpoenas to parties tied to
MF Global, a person familiar with the matter said. Bharara's
office has started a investigation and tapped two assistant
U.S. attorneys to oversee it, according to another source.
These people declined to be identified because the
investigations are not public.
Both New York and Chicago likely will want the lead role if
their investigations progress. But the Department of Justice in
Washington may have to decide ultimately who gets the case.
When two separate offices in the Justice Department work on
a single investigation, the supervising prosecutors discuss
internally which one will eventually run it. If they cannot
reach agreement, it becomes a decision for the U.S. deputy
attorney general in Washington.
"Every once in a while that's the kind of battle that winds
its way up to Washington. Other times it gets resolved," said
Columbia University law professor Daniel Richman, a former
federal prosecutor.
He said it's not just a matter of which office is best
suited to run a case. The strengths of the field offices of
other investigative agencies involved are also considered.
Bharara's spokeswoman, Ellen Davis, declined to comment on
MF Global or the office's decision-making process. Fitzgerald's
spokesman, Randall Samborn, also declined to comment.
RAJARATNAM, BLAGOJEVICH
Of the two prosecutors, Fitzgerald is the more experienced.
But Bharara and his team, whose offices are in the shadow of
Wall Street, have a deeper background in white-collar financial
cases.
Bharara became Manhattan U.S. attorney in August 2009. This
year, he notched victories against multimillionaire hedge fund
manager Raj Rajaratnam and other defendants in the first
prosecution to make widespread use of FBI phone taps in an
insider-trading probe.
Before becoming U.S. attorney, Bharara was counsel to New
York Democratic Senator and then Judiciary Committee chairman
Charles Schumer. During the Bush administration, Bharara helped
lead the 2007 investigation into the mid-term dismissal of
seven U.S. attorneys.
In Chicago, Fitzgerald prosecuted former Illinois Governor
Rod Blagojevich, who was sentenced to 14 years in prison on
Wednesday for political corruption that included an attempt to
sell the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Barack Obama after he was
elected president. [ID:nN1E7B60E5]
Fitzgerald also secured a perjury conviction in 2007 as
special prosecutor of former top White House aide Lewis
"Scooter" Libby over who leaked the identity of CIA officer
Valerie Plame. Her U.S. diplomat husband had questioned
evidence used to justify the Iraq war.
Fitzgerald earlier made his reputation prosecuting Islamic
militants who bombed the World Trade Center in 1993 and two
U.S. embassies in east Africa in 1998. He was confirmed as U.S.
attorney for Chicago in October 2001, weeks after the Sept. 11
hijacked plane attacks.
Both Fitzgerald, who turns 51 this month, and Bharara, 43,
are known to inject humor into their work, according to lawyers
who know them.
The son of an Irish immigrant doorman, Brooklyn, New
York-born Fitzgerald also has a reputation for being a
workaholic and once called his colleagues from a New Hampshire
mountaintop while he was on vacation, recalled Eric Sussman,
who as an assistant U.S. attorney in Chicago prosecuted
Canadian media magnate Conrad Black with Fitzgerald.
On the mountain, Fitzgerald placed a call from a satellite
phone, relaying through the static his idea for the opening
statement at the trial, said Sussman, now in private practice
at law firm Kaye Scholer.
Bharara, who is married and has three children, was born in
Ferozepur, India and raised in New Jersey after his parents
immigrated when he was an infant. He laces his conversation
with jokes and sometimes introduces his speeches with amusing
and endearing references to his family.
But in contrast, one of his now familiar, clever and
cutting statements was delivered at a press conference on the
day of Rajaratnam's October 2009 arrest:
"Greed, sometimes, is not good."
He also sent a warning to Wall Street: "Today, tomorrow,
next week, the week after, privileged Wall Street insiders who
are considering breaking the law will have to ask themselves
one important question: 'Is law enforcement listening?'"
(Additional reporting by Matthew Goldstein; Editing by Martha
Graybow and Steve Orlofsky)