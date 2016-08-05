NEW YORK Aug 5 A federal judge has rejected PricewaterhouseCoopers' bid to dismiss a $1 billion lawsuit claiming that its bad accounting advice helped cause the October 2011 bankruptcy of MF Global Holdings Ltd, a brokerage once run by former New Jersey governor Jon Corzine.

In a decision made public on Friday, U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan said there remain open questions concerning the "causal relationship" between PwC's accounting advice and MF Global's bankruptcy.

The professional malpractice lawsuit was filed by MF Global's bankruptcy plan administrator. Corzine is not a defendant. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)