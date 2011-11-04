* Grassley asks recusal in orders on MF Global matters

WASHINGTON, Nov 4 A Republican U.S. senator has called on Gary Gensler, the chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, to recuse himself from matters related to bankrupt futures brokerage MF Global Holdings Ltd MFGLQ.PK.

Senator Charles Grassley said Gensler's connections to Jon Corzine, who recently resigned as MF Global's chief executive, could be a distraction as the agency investigates the collapse of MF Global.

MF Global filed for bankruptcy on Monday after bets on debt from troubled euro zone nations scared away clients and investors.

Gensler and Corzine worked at Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) at the same time and held prominent positions. They both left the investment bank in the late 1990s.

"MF Global's case is a big collapse that requires a lot of work from the commission to try to figure out what went wrong and minimize further investor losses if possible," Grassley said in a statement.

"It's hard to see how the commission chairman could be completely objective in looking out for wronged investors when he has such strong ties to the principal of the failed firm."

A CFTC spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Karey Wutkowski, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)