WASHINGTON, Nov 4 A Republican U.S. senator has
called on Gary Gensler, the chairman of the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission, to recuse himself from matters related to
bankrupt futures brokerage MF Global Holdings Ltd MFGLQ.PK.
Senator Charles Grassley said Gensler's connections to Jon
Corzine, who recently resigned as MF Global's chief executive,
could be a distraction as the agency investigates the collapse
of MF Global.
MF Global filed for bankruptcy on Monday after bets on debt
from troubled euro zone nations scared away clients and
investors.
Gensler and Corzine worked at Goldman Sachs Group Inc
(GS.N) at the same time and held prominent positions. They both
left the investment bank in the late 1990s.
"MF Global's case is a big collapse that requires a lot of
work from the commission to try to figure out what went wrong
and minimize further investor losses if possible," Grassley
said in a statement.
"It's hard to see how the commission chairman could be
completely objective in looking out for wronged investors when
he has such strong ties to the principal of the failed firm."
A CFTC spokesman did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
(Reporting by Karey Wutkowski, editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)