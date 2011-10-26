* Hires investment banks to review options - WSJ
* Company could sell assets or seek merger - WSJ
* Stock drop casts doubt on CEO Corzine's vision
* Shares drop 8.6 pct Wed; off 54 pct since Monday morning
(Adds fund manager comment, MF's letter to clients)
By Joe Rauch
Oct 26 Futures brokerage MF Global Holdings Ltd
MF.N has hired at least two investment banks to review its
strategic options -- including a possible sale of the company
-- after its stock price plummeted this week, The Wall Street
Journal reported.
The brokerage has hired Evercore Partners and at least one
other bank, the Journal said, citing a source familiar with the
matter.
Former Goldman Sachs executive Jon Corzine has been
reshaping MF Global into a commodities-based investment bank,
taking steps such as ramping up trading risk. But in just three
days, the company has shed more than half of its market
capitalization, casting serious doubt on Corzine's vision.
Moody's Investors Service cut the company's debt ratings to
a step above junk on Monday, citing concerns about MF Global's
European sovereign debt holdings. Standard & Poor's said on
Wednesday it might cut the New York-based company's
counterparty credit rating to junk.
"We'll probably end up pulling our accounts," said a fund
manager with $800 million in assets under management and about
$200 million at MF Global.
"If they lose a lot of accounts, they lose brokers and we
need something more stable. We have no reason to believe any of
our accounts are encumbered, but when there's a loss of that
confidence they can't replicate business anymore."
MF Global's troubles began boiling over in August, when the
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ordered it to boost
capital levels due to the U.S. subsidiary's European debt
exposure.
The company posted a $191.6 million shareholder loss on
Tuesday, in part because it scaled back its risk taking as
markets tanked.
Since Monday morning, MF Global's shares have fallen 54
percent, including a 8.6 percent drop to close at $1.70 on
Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
MF Global's board voted this morning to review alternatives
that could include asset sales, a merger or selling the entire
business, the newspaper said.
A spokeswoman for MF Global and a spokesman for Evercore
Partners declined to comment.
MF Global would possibly join Newedge, a big futures and
clearing brokerage, on the selling block. A source told Reuters
last month that Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) had put its stake in
Newedge up for sale. The French bank co-owns Newedge with
Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA). [ID:nS1E78Q1ZA]
But businesses diverge at the two brokers.
Newedge in August was the second-biggest Futures Commission
Merchant, by customer funds, with $22.3 billion, according to
U.S. government data. MF Global was eighth with $7.3 billion.
And unlike Newedge, MF Global has increasingly relied on
proprietary trading and research.
Corzine, 64, joined MF Global in 2010 with the aim of
turning around the ailing broker after he lost his reelection
bid as governor of New Jersey.
SPUN OFF, THEN PROBLEMS
MF Global was spun off from former parent Man Group Plc
(EMG.L) in 2007 in a $3 billion initial public offering, one of
the largest that year.
But problems soon emerged.
In 2008, the company revealed a broker's trades resulted in
a $141.5 million loss on wheat futures in a six-to-seven hour
period. Investor lawsuits ensued.
MF Global, its former parent and three dozen underwriters
agreed in August to pay $90 million to settle the suit, which
alleged the company misled investors about its risk
management.
Corzine pushed to turn the company into a commodities and
capital markets focused investment bank, modeled after Goldman
Sachs, where he was chief executive in the late 1990s.
MF Global became a primary dealer in February, authorizing
the company to deal directly with the government in selling
U.S. debt and to trade directly with the Federal Reserve Bank
of New York for monetary policy.
That same month, Corzine said in MF Global's quarterly
earnings announcement that the shift to being a capital markets
investment bank could "fundamentally change our growth
trajectory and profitability profile" by delivering more
services to clients.
"I believe our new model will create a growing and
diversified revenue base, which will allow MF Global to deliver
stable, double-digit returns to shareholders," Corzine said in
the company's earnings release on Feb. 3, 2011.
But the change has yet to translate into earnings. Through
the first six months of the company's latest fiscal year, MF
Global has posted a net loss of $183 million, or $1.11 per
share. As of Sept. 30, the company's net worth as measured by
its book equity was $1.23 billion.
In a letter to clients on Monday, MF Global said that,
while it was "disappointed" Moody's cut its rating, "we believe
that it bears no implications for our clients or the strategic
direction of MF Global.
"MF Global's financial position is strong," it added in the
letter signed by CFO Henri Steenkamp, and obtained by Reuters.
"The firm remains a well-capitalized counterparty with a strong
liquidity position."
Corzine is viewed by the company as critical to overall
operations. In August, an MF Global bond issuance included an
unusual provision that investors would receive an extra
percentage point of interest if he was named to a government
post by a U.S. president by July 1, 2013. [ID:nN1E7711NL]
MF Global also disclosed it had bet $6.3 billion -- more
than 10 percent of its total assets -- on an optimistic view of
European sovereign debt. [ID:nL3E7LP1ZA]
(Reporting by Joe Rauch in Charlotte, N.C.; additional
reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Jeanine Prezioso in New York
and Ann Saphir and Sam Nelson in Chicago; editing by Gerald E.
McCormick, John Wallace, Tim Dobbyn and Andre Grenon)