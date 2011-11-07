LONDON Nov 7 Administrators to MF Global's UK unit are in talks about selling parts of the business, one of the joint administrators at KPMG told Reuters.

"The ... operation is not saleable as a total entity but there are numerous discussions going on with various potential acquirers of part of the business," KPMG's Richard Heis said in an interview.

Heis declined to give further detail.

He also indicated that the problem of missing client assets was probably largely a U.S. issue.

"(It) is a little hard to make that prediction, but (I have) no reason to believe at the moment that this is a UK problem, rather than a U.S. problem," he said.

(Reporting by Douwe Miedema, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)