WASHINGTON Nov 3 U.S. regulators have worked
around-the-clock for the past week as they sort through the
collapse of futures brokerage MF Global Holdings Ltd MFGLQ.PK
securities regulator Mary Schapiro said on Thursday.
"We have struggled with the issues with respect to MF
Global, and our teams have worked really hand-in-hand as we
sort through the issues there on a virtually 24-hours-a-day
basis for the last week," Schapiro, chairman of the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission, said during a financial
fraud conference held by the Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority.
The SEC and FINRA are among MF Global's regulators.
MF Global filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, after
risky trades on European debt triggered its collapse.
Regulators are attempting to account for a roughly $600 million
shortfall in customer funds.
