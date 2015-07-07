NEW YORK, July 7 Jon Corzine and other former
executives and directors at MF Global Holdings Ltd have reached
a $64.5 million settlement of litigation in which investors
sought to hold them responsible for the now-defunct futures
brokerage's 2011 bankruptcy.
The preliminary all-cash settlement was disclosed in a
Tuesday court filing, and requires approval by a federal judge
in Manhattan.
It follows earlier settlements totaling $74.9 million with
some of MF Global's underwriters, and a proposed $65 million
settlement with former MF Global auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)