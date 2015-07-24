By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, July 24 The trustee liquidating the
bankrupt brokerage unit of Jon Corzine's MF Global Holdings Ltd
on Friday announced an agreement that would enable unsecured
creditors to recoup nearly everything they are owed, and largely
conclude the unit's nearly four-year liquidation.
James Giddens, the trustee, said he would sell various
claims held by the MF Global Inc brokerage, including claims
against Corzine, who was chief executive of MF Global, and other
officials, to the plan administrator overseeing the parent's
Chapter 11 case. The administrator would in exchange give up
claims in the brokerage's bankruptcy.
Giddens said the agreement would add $186 million to the
brokerage's bankruptcy estate, and let him pay unsecured
creditors a total of 94 percent to 95 percent on their claims,
including the nearly $1 billion they have already received.
"This agreement marks a final chapter in the liquidation,"
Giddens said in a statement.
The trustee previously paid out $6.7 billion to customers
and $33.2 million to other creditors, compensating them in full.
He said the brokerage liquidation will end once seven remaining
claims are resolved.
In a court filing, Erik Graber, chief operating officer of
the administrator, said the agreement would benefit the parent's
estate by adding "significant litigation and insurance claims."
The agreement requires court approval; a hearing has been
set for Aug. 19.
MF Global filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 31, 2011, as worries
mounted about Corzine's $6.3 billion bet on sovereign debt, as
well as credit rating downgrades, margin calls and news that
customer funds had been used to cover liquidity shortfalls.
Corzine became chairman and chief executive of MF Global in
2010, shortly after leaving office as the governor of New
Jersey. He is also a former U.S. senator and a former
co-chairman of Goldman Sachs.
He and other former MF Global officials this month reached a
$64.5 million settlement of litigation by shareholders and
bondholders. Corzine still faces lawsuits by former commodities
customers and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
The cases are In re: MF Global Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 11-02790; and In re: MF
Global Holdings Ltd et al in the same court, No. 11-15059.
