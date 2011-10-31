* $9 mln severance deal built into Corzine's contract
* MF Global would owe $27 mln severance to 3 insiders
* Bankruptcy rules could block those payments
By Nick Brown
Oct 31 If MF GLobal Holdings Ltd MF.N Chief
Executive Jon Corzine were pushed out of his company under
normal circumstances he'd be entitled to $9 million in
severance, but with his company now in bankruptcy he is
unlikely to receive a full payment, legal experts said.
Chief Operating Officer Bradley Abelow is also normally
entitled to $9 million if terminated without cause, according
to a July proxy filing. Randy MacDonald, the company's retail
operations chief, would pocket another $8.9 million, according
to the proxy.
MF Global declared bankruptcy on Monday, hours after talks
to sell itself to Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR.O) broke
down, according to a source close to the matter.
The text of the federal bankruptcy code suggests that the
severance deals reserved for Corzine, MacDonald and Abelow
would be banned.
Section 503 bars all severance payments to insiders unless
two provisions are met. First, such payments must be generally
available to all full-time workers. Second, the amounts must
not exceed 10 times the average amounts awarded to
nonmanagement workers in the same calendar year.
That means the average nonmanagement severance package
doled out by MF Global in 2011 would have to be at least
roughly $900,000 in order for Corzine, MacDonald and Abelow to
be eligible to receive full payouts.
"My guess is, they aren't going to get much," said Robert
Miller, a professor at Villanova University School of Law.
That is not to say the matter won't be open for debate,
said Charles Elson of the University of Delaware's Lerner
College of Business & Economics.
"Nothing is sacrosanct in bankruptcy and I'd rule nothing
out," said Elson, who chairs the college's Weinberg Center for
Corporate Governance. "When you file for bankruptcy, you really
go into the twilight zone. It's hard to say with certainty what
comes out of it."
It is possible MF Global and its creditors could come to
terms on an acceptable severance for its insiders.
Judge Martin Glenn, who will preside over MF Global's
bankruptcy case, approved a similar stipulation in September,
when bookseller Borders Group Inc BGPIQ.PK sought to pay four
employees a total of $500,000 in severance.
In making that request, which also relied on Section 503 of
the bankruptcy code, Borders and its creditors' committee came
to a consensual agreement on the amount of severance allowed
under Section 503, then gave other parties a chance to object.
The bankruptcy case is In re MF Global Holdings Ltd, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, 11-15059.
(Reporting by Nick Brown in New York. Additional reporting by
Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Gary Hill)