(Recasts, adds LME, trader comment)
* SGX says MF Global meeting financial obligations
* LME says MF Global entitled to trade
SINGAPORE/LONDON, Oct 28 Exchanges in London and
Singapore said it was business as usual on their bourses for
futures broker MF Global Holdings Ltd on Friday, after
two rating agencies downgraded its debt to junk status.
MF Global, whose shares slumped 15.9 percent on Thursday and
around 10 percent on Friday, had been trying to transform from a
brokerage that mainly places customers' trades into an
investment bank that bets with its own capital.
But its bets on bonds from euro zone countries, including
those issued by Italy, Spain, Portugal and Ireland, have gone
bad, prompting regulators to press it to boost capital.
Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings on Thursday
slashed MF Global's debt rating to junk. Standard & Poor's said
on Wednesday it might cut the New York-based company's
counterparty credit rating to junk.
The Singapore Exchange said in a statement on Friday that MF
Global's Singapore unit was meeting its financial obligations as
a clearing member of the city-state's derivatives market.
"It's business as usual here in Singapore," a staffer at MF
Global's Singapore office said, declining to be identified as he
is not authorised to talk to the media.
"None of the clients here have left us, although some are
taking a wait-and-see attitude, but essentially, there is no
real impact."
The London Metal Exchange (LME), where MF Global is a
category one ring trading member, also said it was business as
usual.
"As long as they remain a member of the LME and in good
standing with (clearing house) LCH.Clearnet, then they will be
entitled to trade on the LME," an exchange spokeswoman said.
Some customers are moving money away from the brokerage,
according to hedge funds, rivals and analysts, though the extent
of the outflows is unclear.
"I've just got off the phone with a customer who said
they've stopped all their hedging with MF Global -- they just
don't want the risk exposure," an LME aluminium trader said on
Friday.
Any substantial departures are likely to put further
pressure on MF Global Chief Executive Jon Corzine, a former New
Jersey governor and former head of Goldman Sachs , to sell
all or part of the company.
Moody's said the downgrade reflected its view that, "MF
Global's weak core profitability contributed to it taking on
substantial risk in the form of its exposure to European
sovereign debt in peripheral countries."
At the end of the second quarter, MF Global's $6.3 billion
exposure to European governments represented five times the
company's tangible common equity, it said.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok, Melanie Burton and Sue Thomas,
additional reporting by Yan Chong Yaw, , editing by Jane Baird)