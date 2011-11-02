* MF Global had a $633 million customer shortfall - CME

* FCMs willing to take customer positions identified

* Regulators still working to find customer funds (Adds details from letter)

WASHINGTON, Nov 2 MF Global MF.N had a $633 million shortfall in its customer segregated funds as of Nov. 1, according to an estimate the CME Group provided to the U.S. futures regulator.

That amounted to an 11.6 percent deficiency.

In a letter dated Nov. 2, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said the CME has identified futures commission merchants (FCMs) willing to accept transfer of MF Global customer segregated account positions of retail and institutional customers.

MF Global, which filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, is the biggest U.S. casualty of Europe's debt crisis, and the seventh-largest bankruptcy by assets in U.S. history.

On Tuesday, CME said MF Global failed to segregate customer funds from the firm's own money, a violation of a key futures brokerage rule.

At the time, CME did not detail the amount of the shortfall in customer segregated funds.

Regulators are still working to piece together what happened to all of the MF Global accounts. [ID:nN1E7A11BF]

According to the CFTC letter on Wednesday, CME anticipates that MF Global customer segregated account positions that have been identified will be transferred to two or more of five identified clearing members.

They include ABN Amro Chicago Clearing, ADM Investor Services, Dorman Trading, FCStone, RJ. O'Brien, and/or Rosenthal Collins Group, the CFTC said.

In the letter, CFTC noted that CME had not yet located FCMs willing to accept transfers for all MF Global customer accounts of "locals" who are members of an exchange and act as liquidity providers.

The CFTC in the letter approved the CME's proposed plan for transfers.