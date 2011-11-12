SINGAPORE Nov 12 The Singapore unit of
bankrupt U.S. brokerage MF Global said late on Friday
that nearly half the $309 million held in its segregated client
accounts are with financial institutions outside the city-state,
indicating the difficulty faced by liquidators in retrieving
customers' money.
Under Singapore law, customers' monies and assets cannot be
co-mingled with the firm's assets, giving clients of financial
institutions than run into difficulty some measure of
protection.
MF Global Singapore said $160 million in client assets are
with financial institutions in Singapore, while the remaining
$149 million is held in Malaysia, Hong Kong, United Kingdom,
Dubai, Indonesia, and Taiwan.
"The provisional liquidators have written to relevant third
parties to ask for a full account and the immediate return of
such monies and assets," MF Global Singapore said in a
statement.
It added that all its customers' open positions on the
Singapore Exchange (SGX) have been closed out or
transferred.
"Based on the records of the company, excess margins
amounting to about $40 million in respect of customers of the
company are currently maintained with and held by SGX," it
added.
MF Global filed for bankruptcy in the United States after
risky bets on debt from troubled euro zone nations scared away
clients and investors.
The liquidators in Asia are trying to sell its operations in
the region as one concern but struggling to do so because of
problems unwinding trading positions, so they may now sell the
various country units separately.
(Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Kevin Lim)