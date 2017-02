SINGAPORE Oct 31 Singapore Exchange said on Monday it had told MF Global's Singapore unit not to take on any more derivative positions and to reduce existing positions with immediate affect.

"MF Global has informed SGX that it will not enter into new securities transactions," the exchange said in a statement.

SGX added that the troubled U.S. brokerage is meeting its financial obligations to the exchange's clearing house. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Rachel Armstrong)