* S&P says 'BBB-" counterparty rating under review

* Shares down 25 percent

Oct 26 Standard & Poors may cut MF Global Holdings Ltd's MF.N counterparty credit rating to junk due to weak earnings and market pressure on the company's capital base, the ratings agency said on Wednesday.

Standard & Poors placed New York-based MF Global's counterparty credit rating -- currently at 'BBB-' or one step above junk -- on CreditWatch negative, meaning a downgrade could happen shortly.

"We believe that the company's poor quarterly results reflect both the volatile capital markets and management's execution of the company's strategic plan," S&P analysts said in a prepared statement.

Shares of MF Global have declined 25 percent on Wednesday to $1.38, amid reports the company has retained investment banks to review strategic alternatives.

The possible downgrade comes after Moody's Investors Service -- another ratings agency -- downgraded MF Global on Monday. The company posted a surprise fiscal second quarter loss of $191.6 million on Tuesday. (Reporting by Joe Rauch; Editing by Gary Hill)