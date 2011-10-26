* S&P says 'BBB-" counterparty rating under review
* Shares down 25 percent
Oct 26 Standard & Poors may cut MF Global
Holdings Ltd's MF.N counterparty credit rating to junk due to
weak earnings and market pressure on the company's capital
base, the ratings agency said on Wednesday.
Standard & Poors placed New York-based MF Global's
counterparty credit rating -- currently at 'BBB-' or one step
above junk -- on CreditWatch negative, meaning a downgrade
could happen shortly.
"We believe that the company's poor quarterly results
reflect both the volatile capital markets and management's
execution of the company's strategic plan," S&P analysts said
in a prepared statement.
Shares of MF Global have declined 25 percent on Wednesday
to $1.38, amid reports the company has retained investment
banks to review strategic alternatives.
The possible downgrade comes after Moody's Investors
Service -- another ratings agency -- downgraded MF Global on
Monday. The company posted a surprise fiscal second quarter
loss of $191.6 million on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Joe Rauch; Editing by Gary Hill)